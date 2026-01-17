From Ruth’s Chris to LongHorn, these chain restaurants are known for heavy meals.

I love a good steakhouse-style dinner. For me, the experience has to involve delicious bread, a great salad (Caesar or a wedge is my top pick), a perfectly cooked steak, and a few veggie sides. Whether you are looking to spend hundreds of dollars for two or more, like $20 per person, there are chain restaurants serving up steakhouse-style dinners that will fill you to the brim. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the heaviest steakhouse-style dinners.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

You get what you pay for at Ruth’s Chris Steak House: A 5-star meal in a swanky setting. Since its opening in New Orleans in 1965, the expensive chain has set the bar for high-quality steaks, which aren’t cheap but are delicious. The restaurant only serves USDA Prime and higher, using a wet-aging process to ensure tenderness and flavor without freezing. The brand earns the top spot due to several factors, including its devotion to high-quality beef, consistency, and high-class service. The sides, salads, and desserts are also highly rated, making the experience an all-around gourmet treat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is my go-to spot for a gourmet steak dinner. I’ve never had a bad steak at the fine dining restaurant, and even when a steak isn’t cooked to my liking, it is corrected immediately because the chain has the best customer service. “Best steak I’ve ever had,” writes one Redditor. The sides, salads, and desserts are also fantastic, and they have one of the best bread baskets around. I’ve never walked out of a meal at Capital Grille hungry.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most highly rated steakhouses for those on more of a budget, serving huge steaks that come with filling sides and salads. Diners also hail the customer service. “Our local Roadhouse is extremely well managed. It’s shows from the service to the food,” one person said. Another said it is “pretty good for the price,” adding they “really recommend going there.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse, the Aussie-themed meatery and home of the famous Bloomin’ Onion, serves huge portions at reasonable prices. The restaurant prides itself on serving fresh, never-frozen USDA Choice beef, aged to perfection. If you aren’t well-versed in meat grades, USDA Prime is the highest grade, with more marbling and superior flavor and tenderness. USDA Choice, although more affordable, is still good, but not quite as tender or as tasty, according to meat connoisseurs. Like Texas Roadhouse, the steak dinners come with your choice of sides, soups, and salads, and portions are big enough to fill you up. You might even go home with leftovers.

LongHorn Steakhouse

My pick for a budget-friendly steakhouse-style dinner is always LongHorn Steakhouse, which serves good cuts of meat at an affordable price. I always joke that while it isn’t the best steak I’ve ever had, I’ve definitely paid twice as much for a steak at fancy steakhouses that isn’t nearly as good. I usually order the 6-ounce filet, which comes with two sides (including soups, salads, and more) for under $25. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one Redditor wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” another says.