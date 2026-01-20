Diners swear these steakhouse burgers deliver premium beef, bold toppings, and serious value.

I love a good steak from a steakhouse. But did you know that one of the best-kept secrets at any mid-level to swanky steakhouse is actually a burger? I’ve enjoyed some of the best hamburgers of my life at steakhouses, as they tend to use better meat and ingredients than your local restaurant. And, compared to big steak dinners, a burger is usually a fraction of the price. Where can you get the best one? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best steakhouse burgers, according to diners.

Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is known for top-quality steaks and sides, but the burger is to-die-for. The Grille’s Signature Cheeseburger is topped with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, and shallot aioli. The meat is an exclusive blend of Pat LaFrieda beef, and the burger is just $27 on the lunch menu – a lot less than the steak selection.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House uses prime beef in its indulgent burgers. And, if you go on “Burger Thursday” you can get the chain’s signature RBar Burger with chips for around $16, available in the bar area on Thursdays, sometimes extending to lunch, with optional fry upgrades and happy hour deals. “This is the definition of food porn. Perfection,” says a diner about the burger.

Hillstone / Houston’s

My favorite burger is at Houston’s. While the cheeseburger may sound simple, “freshly ground chuck served all the way with melted cheddar,” it is one of the juiciest and tastiest on the market, served on a freshly baked bun. I’ve never regretted ordering it, even though there are lots of other items I love. The shoestring fries are also excellent.

The Palm Restaurant

The Classic Burger at The Palm Restaurant is a bargain compared to the swanky steakhouse’s big hunks of meat. The juicy patty is topped with your choice of cheese, aged cheddar, Gouda, Muenster, or Danish blue cheese, and is on the lunch menu. There is also a delicious Bunless Burger served with sautéed spinach, red wine onions, and crispy fried prosciutto, with a side mixed green salad.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s Grill features the Dry-Aged Steakhouse Burger, a favorite among diners. It is made with a blend of Angus chuck and brisket, melted onions, sharp white cheddar, and mustard honey aioli. There is also a Grille Cheeseburger with double-stacked beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, sloppy sauce, tomato, and pickles.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

On the bar menu at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, the Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Burger is one of the restaurant’s best-kept secrets. It is made with a signature beef blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, red onion confit, Campari tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Fleming’s butter pickles, served with French fries for $22.