7 Best Steakhouse Lunch Deals With the Best Value Today

Lunch specials, like happy hour deals, are a great way to enjoy top quality food at your favorite steakhouse without spending a huge amount of money. These (usually) dine-in specials offer great menu items for hungry guests at much lower prices, and even have special foods and drinks from the main menu marked down if you’re happy with dining earlier than usual. So which restaurants should you add to your list for your next lunch date? Here are seven steakhouse lunches diners call the best value today.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has special American Roadhouse Meals from Monday – Friday, 2pm – 5pm, dine-in only for $14.99. Guests can choose from options like the Roadhouse Salad with Chicken (tossed salad topped with your choice of Mesquite grilled, blackened, or fried chicken plus chopped bacon, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, diced tomato and hardboiled egg) or Steak Tips Mesquite-grilled to order. “The food here was the best I have ever received at a Logan’s and felt like a bargain for the quality of meal that came from the kitchen,” one diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has some Steakhouse Lunch Plates where guests can choose a lunch favorite like the Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger or 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad with a choice of a side, soup or salad, Mon – Sat 11am – 3pm. “Longhorn Steakhouse lunch specials were very tasty today. The waitstaff is courteous and efficient,” one diner said.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a great Aussie Aussie Aussie lunch/dinner deal where diners can enjoy three courses (soup or salad, one Down Under entrée, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake) starting at $14.99. “Got the side salad, burger + side, and cheesecake for $14.99. Burger was a little bit on the small side as it didn’t cover the area of the bun, but everything was solid tasting,” one guest said.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse has Lunch and Early Dining specials where all entrées come with the choice of french fries, mashed potatoes or flash fried green beans. Diners can choose from options like the Country Fried Steak, Tenderloin Tips, Wagon Boss Center-Cut Top Sirloin 6 oz., BBQ Pork Ribs 1/2 rack, and more. “Excellent steakhouse that serves great food but is more affordable and doesn’t leave your wallet hurting than most higher end steakhouses today,” one guest said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão fans should definitely take advantage of the Gaucho Lunch option. “Our Gaucho Lunch is a great weekday lunch option for those looking for a lighter menu alternative to the Full Churrasco Experience. Options include the seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes starting at $18 per person, Monday – Friday. Guests may choose to add a single cut of fire-roasted meat or have the Full Churrasco Experience,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has a $45 Power Lunch where guests can enjoy a Prix Fixe 3-Course Menu for only $45 per person, available Monday – Friday! “This power move menu is guaranteed to get you in and out in 45 minutes, just enough time to fuel your day,” the chain says. “LOVED THIS PLACE! It was my first time and I met up with a few friends. We had so much fun and the food, vibe AND SERVICE was SO GOOD!” one diner raved.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has Lunch and Early Dining specials available Monday-Friday from Open to 6 p.m. The full menu available for dine-in only and two classic sidekicks are included with entrées. Guests can choose from options like the Steak & Shrimp Duo, Red, White, and Blue Burger Combo, Prime Rib Sandwich, and more. “The steak here is aged and absolutely delicious. It’s tender, easy to eat, and surprisingly affordable — such a great value!” one diner said.