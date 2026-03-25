5 Popular Steakhouses With the Best T-Bone Steak and Onion Rings

Find the best spots for a hearty porterhouse and crispy side.

A T-bone steak is one of the largest steaks you can get, combining both New York Strip and a Filet Mignon for a hearty cut that is the best of both worlds. Paired with perfectly fried onion rings that are crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, this combo is ideal when you want to mix it up a little with the usual steakhouse fare. So which restaurants do both perfectly? Here are five steakhouses with the best t-bone steak and onion rings on the side.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has a 36 oz. Dry-Aged Porterhouse for the table, a huge, juicy steak meant for sharing. Diners can pair this behemoth T-bone steak with the chain’s Thick Cut Onion Rings, a perfect side to the protein. Those who want to go the steak frites route can opt for the Parmesan & Truffle Matchstick Fries.

Clearman’s Restaurants

Clearman’s Restaurants prides itself on huge portions, and the Porterhouse doesn’t disappoint: This 25 oz. bone-in cut of filet mignon and New York strip is joined by a T-bone and comes with house salad and cabbage, rice pilaf, baked potato, and cheese bread. Add the Gourmet Crumb Onion Rings (thick-sliced sweet onions, deep-fried in beer batter and served with bleu cheese dressing) for the perfect steakhouse meal.

Larsen’s Steakhouse

Larsen’s Steakhouse diners can feast on a 32 oz. Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse and pair it with a large portion of Onion Rings meant for sharing. “Porterhouse for 2 was tender, cooked to the way I wanted, and it was perfect for leftovers,” one happy diner said. “My husband loves the Prime Porterhouse and I enjoy the grass fed filet! We usually always start with oysters too,” another commented.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse calls its 22 oz. USDA Choice Porterhouse “the king of the T-bones”. This beautiful steak is perfectly paired with the Beer-Battered Onion Rings from the appetizer menu, which are hand-battered in house-made Miller Lite® batter & served with ranch. “We use only butcher-selected, grain-fed beef, and grill our steaks over an open flame with real mesquite wood for a flavor you won’t find anywhere else,” the chain says.

Black Angus

The 22 oz. Porterhouse at Black Angus goes perfectly with the giant crispy Onion Rings on the menu. “Onion rings like you’ve never seen before! 🧅🍟 Visit Black Angus Steakhouse and enjoy the perfect crunch in every bite. 🤤❤️ Our giant onion rings are the perfect sidekick for your dining experience,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e