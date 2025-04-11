Here's a fact you might not like: Due to cost effectiveness, a lot of restaurants serve frozen meat. Luckily, if you want a fresh, not frozen piece of meat, there are several chains that only cook up high-quality, never frozen meat, including steak. From affordable, high value steak chains to some of the more posh, white tablecloth steakhouses in town, here are 7 steakhouses that never freeze their steaks, ranked.

Outback Steakhouse

Fun fact: Outback Steakhouse, our favorite Aussie-themed meatery, was founded in Florida. One of America's largest steakhouse chains, the restaurant prides itself on serving fresh, never-frozen USDA Choice beef, aged to perfection. In case you aren't well-versed in grades of meat, USDA Prime is the highest grade with more marbling and superior flavor and tenderness. USDA Choice, more affordable, is still good, but not quite as tender or tasty according to meat connoisseurs.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's, founded in Chicago in 1978, is one of the premier steakhouses in the country. The upscale restaurant serves USDA Prime beef aged between 23 and 28 days, with a higher price tag than Outback and LongHorn. Each steak arrives fresh, never frozen, and diners maintain that it's rare (no pun intended) for the restaurant to serve a steak that isn't great. Some diners complain it feels a little too corporate and stuffy compared to the competition, which includes Ruth's Chris and Capital Grille.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

Since 1981 LongHorn Steakhouse has been serving fresh, never frozen, custom-trimmed steaks at an affordable price point. Customers regularly praise the chain for offering a lot of value, and rank it as one of the best steakhouses in the country. Currently there are over 500 locations across the U.S.

25 Best Steakhouses in America, According to Chefs

Texas Roadhouse

In recent years Texas Roadhouse has surged in popularity. Another affordable steakhouse, the chain has in-house butchers on staff handcutting and preparing steaks daily. As proof, they serve their house chili, which is made with all the extra steak trimmings.

Fogo de Chão

Not your traditional steakhouse, Fogo de Chão specialized in Brazilian churrasco-style cooking. The all-you-can-eat restaurant serve various types of resh, never-frozen meat, grilled over an open flame and carved tableside. Recently, the upscale chain offered guests a surf-and-turf upgrade option with seafood offerings, including butter-bathed lobster tail, jumbo lump crab cake, black truffle butter, and sides like lobster mashed potatoes and oscar crab asparagus.

Peter Luger Steak House

Peter Luger is one of the most famous steakhouses in the world. The New York institution first opened in 1887 and is renowned for its on-site dry-aging process. They "hand-select the beef that enters" their dry-aging room "where, under precisely controlled conditions of temperature, humidity and airflow, each piece is aged to tender perfection before butchering," they write on the website. Their steaks are so famous that you can order them online via Goldbelly and have them delivered almost anywhere.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris has been an institution since first opening in New Orleans in 1965. USDA Prime steaks are the norm at the upscale restaurant that uses a wet-aging process to ensure tenderness and flavor without ever resorting to freezing. The brand earns the top spot due to a number of factors, including devotion to high quality beef, consistency, and high-class service.