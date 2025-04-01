7 Store-Brand Groceries That Shoppers Say Taste Gourmet

Whether you are hosting discernable dinner guests or consider yourself a foodie, sometimes only the best will suffice. Luckily, you don't always have to spend top dollar to get gourmet-worthy food. From dinner entrees to snacks and light bites, many of your favorite stores, including Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco, and Whole Foods sell top-of-the-line palate-pleasing food on a pauper's budget. Here are 7 budget groceries that shoppers (including myself) say taste gourmet.

Trader Joe's Frozen Gnocchi

As a devoted Trader Joe's shopper for several decades and a food snob, I have a confession: The California grocery store's bagged and frozen pasta meals are better than most Italian restaurants. I am a big fan of all their gnocchi options, including the Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, a traditional take on the potato dumpling with marinara sauce, and the Sweet Potato Gnocchi, swimming in a buttery sage sauce. Both are incredibly easy to make and can be doctored up with proteins and veggies.

Whole Foods Cheese Pizza

I'm not going to say that the pizza at Whole Foods is the best I've ever had, but it is undoubtedly much tastier than most pizza places in the country. The New York-style pie is a total crowd-pleaser, served hot (whole and by the slice) and in a sizeable take-and-bake version. Consider picking up a few for your next party instead of ordering delivery.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Costco Rotisserie Chicken

The rotisserie chicken at Costco is legendary for multiple reasons: The juicy, tasty bird is delicious, big enough for a family of four, and costs just $4.99 – a price that hasn't increased in decades. I'm pretty sure I've never tasted a better rotisserie chicken, and the internet and top food critics agree.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe's or Aldi Cheese

Why spend tons of money at a gourmet cheese store when you can save big at one of your go-to spots? Lots of shoppers and gourmet cheese connoisseurs swear that the cheese section of both Aldi and Trader Joe's offer the most bang for the buck.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna tastes just like homemade lasagna, according to fans. Smothered in cheese, sauce, and sausage, our reviewer confirmed that it tastes "far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it's made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes."

Trader Joe's Dried Fruit and Nuts

The nuts and dried fruit aisle at Trader Joe's is also legendary. "Their dried fruit and most of the nuts tbh. Especially freeze dried fruits. Great deals. Best tasting are those candied orange slices," writes a shopper. Trailmixes at the store are also a crowd-please, and cost less than the competition.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Aldi Guacamole

"Their guac CRUSHES imo. I love the fat chunks of avocado they leave in there personally," one shopper says. "The guacamole in the plastic tub is indeed amazing," a second confirms. "Get that guac and a container of their pico. Mix, add cumin, salt, and lime to taste. Call it a 'secret family recipe' when everyone at the potluck asks for the recipe,' another claims.