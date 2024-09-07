The Best Strength Workout for Walkers To Build Speed & Distance

Walking is the exercise of choice for so many people in every age group. It's truly the simplest and one of the most affordable ways to stay in shape, whatever time of day works best for you and wherever you happen to be. If you already have your walking routine down pat, it's a great idea to maximize it to its fullest potential. That's why we consulted with a personal trainer who breaks down the best strength workout for walkers to build speed and distance.

Strength training is the ideal addition to your walking regimen for several reasons. Ellen Thompson, CPT, Blink Fitness, shares, "Stronger muscles can support sustained walking and reduce fatigue—having stronger muscles improves your endurance. [In addition,] stronger leg muscles, specifically [the] glutes and calves, can lead to more powerful strides (leading to faster walks). This can also improve your ability to climb stairs or walk hilly terrains."

Don't get us wrong—walking in itself brings a ton of goodness to your entire body. It helps you burn calories and maintain a healthy weight. It's also incredible for your heart health. That being said, by adding strength training into the mix, you will strengthen the muscles surrounding your knees, hips, and ankles to boost joint stability and decrease your injury risk. This, in turn, will help you improve your speed and how long you're able to walk. The more you walk, the more benefits you'll reap!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Now, let's dive into how to perform Thompson's go-to strength workout for walkers to build speed and distance.

1. Squats

Stand tall and plant your feet shoulder distance apart. Press your hips back and lower into a squat. Maintain a tall chest and keep your knees over your toes. Lower until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Lunges

Start standing tall with your feet together. Step one foot forward and bend both knees to lower into a lunge. Descend until your knees achieve 90-degree angles. Push through your front foot to rise back to standing. Repeat on the opposite side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

3. Calf Raises