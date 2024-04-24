Subway Just Debuted a New Globally Inspired Menu—But There's a Catch

Subway is expanding its offerings with a new menu that showcases flavors from around the world. Earlier this week, the sandwich chain unveiled its new globally inspired menu, which includes five sandwiches and one bowl.

Unfortunately for Subway fans in the U.S., these new menu items are currently only available at restaurants in Canada. This menu features new sauces, proteins, and toppings inspired by places like Cuba, Nashville, Argentina, and more. The international menu is an extension of the Subway Series menu, which launched in Canada last year.

The first of the new sandwiches, inspired by Indian cuisine, is the Tandoori Twist. It's made with a Tandoori-spiced pork cutlet, Monterey cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, crispy onions, and a Tandoori-spiced sauce.

Then, there's the Cubano-inspired Cuban Crunch. Described as a "flavorful twist on the classic ham and cheese," this sandwich is layered with deli-style ham, porchetta, habanero cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and lettuce. It's also topped with a Cuban-style sauce and smoky, tangy mustard.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Venturing over to the U.S., Subway Canada is serving up a Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich. It features rotisserie-style chicken smothered in hot sauce, along with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, crispy onions, habanero jack cheese, and peppercorn ranch.

For some Argentinian flair, there's the Chimichurri Steak & Cheese, which consists of thinly shaved steak layered on top of spinach, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, melted cheese, and a green chimichurri sauce.

Rounding out the new sandwich lineup is the Little Sicily. This sandwich is stacked with capicola ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, and creamy mozzarella. Served on Subway's Italian herb and cheese bread, it is drizzled with garlic aioli and house sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

In addition to the five new sandwiches, customers can order the new Shawarma Chicken Rice Bowl. This option features rotisserie-style chicken seasoned with shawarma spices, a wild rice blend, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, pickles, crispy onions, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. The bowl is then drizzled with tahini and hot sauce.

For those seeking a meatless option, Subway has also added two new vegetarian subs to this menu: The Big Veggie and Tandoori-Mozza.

Chef John Botelho, culinary manager at Subway Canada, curated this new menu by conducting research and "rigorous taste testing," according to a press release from the sandwich chain.

Luckily, Subway fans in the U.S. don't have to cross the border to try other new menu items. In the States, the chain is offering a new line of wraps, which are served on a lavash-style flatbread. These wraps come in four varieties: Homestyle Chicken Salad (670 calories), Honey Mustard Chicken (650 calories), Turkey, Bacon & Avocado (820 calories), and Cali Caprese (680 calories).

Nutrition information has been included where available.