Subway Just Dropped 2 Spicy New Subs With Hot Honey and Sriracha

It's official: Hot honey is the flavor of the year. From snacks like Blue Diamond almonds and Cedar's dip to KFC's collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey and Chipotle's new honey chicken protein, the swicy – sweet meets spicy – combo of honey and hot is everywhere. The latest brand to introduce it to the mix? Subway. This week, the sandwich chain announced the addition of "Hot Honey sauce" and some "swicy" new subs.

Subway Announced the New Sauce and Two New Subs

In a press release this week, Subway announced the addition of its very own Hot Honey sauce, which will be available April 3rd and can be added to any sandwich wrap, or salad at no extra cost. The brand also revealed two new, spicy subs, both featuring the sweet-with-a-kick sauce: Hot Honey Pepperoni and Hot Honey Chicken.

Each Sub Is Made with It's Hot Honey Sauce

"Feeling swicy? Subway is serving up serious sweet heat with its all-new Hot Honey sauce, spicing up the entire Subway menu for a limited time only and offering two new flavor-packed sandwiches," Subway announced, adding that the "latest sauce innovation takes the hot honey trend to the next level, perfectly balancing naturally sweet honey with the kick of cayenne and habanero pepper powder and flavorful spices like garlic, onion and cloves."

Hot Honey Pepperoni

The first menu addition is the Hot Honey Pepperoni sub. It features "layers" of "zesty pepperoni with creamy provolone and crisp lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on toasted Artisan Italian bread, all drizzled with sweet and spicy hot honey sauce."

Hot Honey Chicken

You can also order the Hot Honey Chicken sub. This one features "tender rotisserie-style chicken and melted Monterey Cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on Artisan Italian bread," Subway writes. "The sub features a bold duo of Hot Honey sauce and Creamy Sriracha and is finished with SubKrunch™, the savory, crispy sandwich topping only found at Subway."

It's a "Hot Culinary Trend"

"Subway's signature sauces have become as popular as the footlong itself, elevating our freshly sliced meats and vegetables with bold and beloved flavors," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway, said in the press release. "Our fans know we're the sub sauce experts, which is why we're putting a Subway twist on a hot culinary trend, combining sweet honey with hot pepper and a savory blend of spices."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You Can Get the Hot Honey Pepperoni as a Meal of the Day

Looking to save money? Subway added the Hot Honey Pepperoni to its $6.99 Meal of the Day menu, offering it at a lower price every day of the week. Additionally, for a limited time, the six-inch version will be featured as the Thursday Meal of the Day along with a choice of chips or cookies and a fountain drink for just $6.99. Guests can upgrade to a footlong for $9.99.

There Is a New Celsius Drink on the Menu

To counteract the kick, Subway added a new drink to the menu. Celsius® Sparkling Orange, with "juicy orange flavors and refreshing bubbles" is available fo the first time in Subway stores.