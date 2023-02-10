These 5 Popular Super Bowl Foods Have Gotten Cheaper Since Last Year, According to a Report

The Super Bowl is so much more than just a football game. The annual NFL championship has become synonymous with highly anticipated half-time shows, star-studded commercials, watch parties and, of course, massive snack spreads.

With Super Bowl LVII mere days away, Americans are predicted to shell out big bucks to celebrate the game. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics' 2023 Super Bowl survey, total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other items for the day is expected to reach $16.5 billion, or $85.36 per person.

Hosting any type of gathering has been an especially expensive affair due to the elevated costs of food and groceries in recent years. But luckily for Americans, a new Wells Fargo report shows that prices for several popular Super Bowl foods have dropped, a trend that could potentially ease the price tag for those hosting the watch parties. Read on to learn which popular Super Bowl foods have become cheaper since last year.

1 Chicken Wings

To say that Americans consume a lot of chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday would be an understatement. The National Chicken Council (NCC) predicted that Americans will consume a record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl LVII weekend, 84 million more wings than the previous year.

There's good news for those footing the bill, however. According to the Wells Fargo report, which cited USDA data, the price for whole chicken wings as of January 6, 2023, was $2.65 per pound. This is down from the $3.38 per pound price of chicken wings during the Super Bowl in 2022.

Hopefully, this drop will let party hosts worry less about the price of wings and more about which sauce they should douse them in.

2 Beef

For any Super Bowl watchers looking for an excuse to fire up the grill in February, consider this your green light. Sirloin steak prices are down nearly $1 per pound since last December, according to Wells Fargo. And while hamburgers are slightly pricier now than in January 2022, they have come down since a Fourth of July peak, the report said.

3 Bacon

Bacon is sure to appear at many Super Bowl parties, topping burgers, potato skins, and dips. Whether you're a diehard or more moderate fan of this popular Super Bowl food, you'll be paying less this year for a pound or two (or maybe three) of bacon. Bacon prices declined 3.7% in December 2022 compared to December 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4 Shrimp

Whether presented in cocktail form, grilled, or fried, shrimp has the potential to be a stellar addition to any Super Bowl party. After elevated shrimp prices last year caused demand to wane, wholesalers with considerable shrimp supplies have started dropping prices for the small crustaceans, the report said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The declining shrimp prices may not be a complete turnaround from last year's elevated costs. Dr. Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist at Wells Fargo, noted in the report that retail prices for shrimp "have certainly felt the downside pressure, but they haven't passed all the savings along just yet."

"Still, shrimp will do a great job on the grill or in the ceviche," it added.

5 Avocados

A Super Bowl party without chips and dip is, frankly, one that we don't want to attend. And this year, guacamole lovers can rejoice. Prices for avocados are down 20% from a year ago after increased plantings produced a strong crop and improved their supply, the report said.