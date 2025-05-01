Do you want to amp up your protein intake while reaping several other nutritional benefits? Some superfoods are shockingly high in protein, which can help you easily achieve your dietary goals. We asked Board-Certified Sports Dietitian Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to recommend 11 superfoods that are shockingly high in protein you should add to your diet now.

Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast is the first item on her list. "Has a cheesy flavor and is loaded with B12 (especially fortified versions)," says Collingwood.

Protein: ~8g per 2 tablespoons

Spirulina

Another superfood, surprisingly packed with protein? Spirulina. "A blue-green algae that's 60–70% protein by dry weight," Collingwood says. She adds that is also rich in B vitamins and iron.

Protein: ~4g per tablespoon

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a great snack to amp up protein intake. "Also high in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats," says Collingwood.

Protein: ~7g per ounce

Hemp Seeds

She also recommends hemp seeds. The superfood is a "complete protein source with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids," she says.

Protein: ~10g per 3 tablespoons

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds, which you can drink or use to make pudding, are another protein-packed superfood. "Also an excellent source of fiber and omega-3s," she tells us.

Protein: ~5g per ounce

Quinoa

Quinoa is an excellent grain rich in protein. "A complete plant-based protein with all nine essential amino acids," she says.

Protein: ~8g per cooked cup

Lentils

Lentils are an excellent legume for many reasons, including their high protein content. "Rich in iron, folate, and fiber — a vegetarian staple," she says.

Protein: ~18g per cooked cup

Edamame

Edamame, a Japanese restaurant favorite, is also surprisingly high in protein. "Young soybeans are also high in fiber, iron, and calcium," Collingwood reveals.

Protein: ~17g per cooked cup

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt (plain, nonfat) is another superfood, per Collingwood. "Lower in sugar and high in calcium and probiotics," she says.

Protein: ~20g per 7-ounce container

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein with other nutritional benefits. "Also provides calcium, selenium, and vitamin B12," Collingwood states.

Protein: ~14g per ½ cup

Almonds

Last on her list? Almonds. What makes the nut a superfood? "Also packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium," says Collingwood.

Protein: ~6g per ounce (23 almonds)