Taco Bell Is Adding 5 Items To the Menu Today

Taco Bell had a stellar year in 2022 thanks, at least in part, to its successful re-release of the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza and a partnership with comedian and SNL alum Pete Davidson. The chain reported strong sales in the fourth quarter of last year, helping parent company Yum! Brands surpass analyst expectations for earnings and revenue.

Now, the chain is keeping up the positive momentum in 2023 by adding a new set of items to its menu just in time for spring.

This include some old favorites that have only graced Taco Bell's menu for a limited time in the past, as well as some brand-new products that will only be released in certain markets. Here are the items hitting the Taco Bell menu starting today.

1 Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito

Taco Bell fans must have missed the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito! The item is now back on menus nationwide after getting a limited time release this past summer.

The burrito comes with a double portion of grilled, marinated steak, as well as seasoned rice, and sauce. As an extra upgrade, Taco Bell tops off the tortilla with a blend of grilled cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses. Customers who want some extra spice also have the option to add jalapeños.

This sizable item is selling for a suggested price of $3.49, though prices may vary depending on the location.

2 Bacon Club Chalupa

Since Taco Bell first introduced the popular item back in 2008, the Bacon Club Chalupa has made several limited time appearances. The chalupa is now back at Taco Bell restaurants once again as part of another nationwide, limited-time release.

The Bacon Club Chalupa has all the best fixings from a club sandwich–grilled chicken, bacon, avocado ranch sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a three cheese blend–in a warm, fried chalupa shell. The suggested price is $4.99.

3 Blue Raspberry Breeze and Wild Cherry Breeze Freezes

If the new Blue Raspberry Breeze and Wild Cherry Breeze Freezes look familiar to you, you're not mistaken. Taco Bell is now offering a new spin on the Blue Raspberry and Wild Cherry Freezes that were already featured on its menu.

Customers looking for a "mouth-watering tropical escape at a lower cost than a plane ticket" can order both of the frozen drinks with a tropical twist of mango, pineapple, passionfruit, and lime at restaurants nationwide.

The drinks are currently tagged as limited-time items on the Taco Bell website, but as long as they're available, the Baja Blast may have some stiff competition. Fans can get their hands on a large size of either drink for a suggested price of $3.19.

4 Cheesy Chicken Crispanada

Before getting too excited about the brand-new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, customers should know that there's a catch. The menu item is only debuting for a limited time in Knoxville, Tenn., giving lucky fans in the area the opportunity to have the very first taste.

The product's name and components seem to be inspired by empanadas, baked or fried turnovers that come with a variety of fillings. Taco Bell's creation , which is going for a suggested price of $3.49, features a fried pastry shell filled with savory shredded chicken and cheeses and served with a spicy ranch on the side for dipping.

5 Double Stacked Tacos

Taco lovers who can't manage to choose between soft and crunchy taco shells are in luck: Taco Bell is launching a selection of new $2 Double Stacked Tacos that allow them to have both at the same time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

All of the tacos feature a crunchy shell wrapped in the soft tortilla with a layer of nacho cheese sauce binding the two together. The selection includes a Nacho Crunch taco filled with seasoned beef, crunchy fiesta strips, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese, as well as a Cheesy Chipotle taco with seasoned beef, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. Customers can also snag a Sweet Scorpion taco filled with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and a brand-new Sweet Scorpion sauce inspired by sweet chili sauce.

Unfortunately for most Taco Bell customers in the United States, these Double Stacked Tacos are only getting a limited release in Birmingham, Al. But fans can hope that the scaled-back launch paves the way for a wider release later down the road.