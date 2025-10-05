5 New Taco Bell Changes Happening This Week

Taco Bell is truly in its “give the people what they want” era, with the return of fan-favorite menu items with the Decades Y2K Menu and celebrating National Taco Day with cool discounts and giveaways. The chain is always working on new drops for both food items and merchandise (the Taco Bell Decades X Ed Hardy Hat is selling for hundreds of dollars on Ebay!), so it’s safe to say the restaurant is keeping fans on their toes. Here are five new changes happening at Taco Bell customers are happy about.

National Taco Day Celebration

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day on October 7 (which lands on a Taco Tuesday this year!) with a host of tasty treats for fans. The chain will serve up Tuesday Drops like the $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm PT. There’s also a chance to win exclusive merch and to win a $160 gift card, all in the Taco Bell app.

New Leadership

Taco Bell is having a shakeup with several new leadership appointments renewing its focus on Brand, Digital & Technology, and Development. “Taco Bell’s future is built on being both globally consistent and locally relevant,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell CEO and Yum! Brands Chief Consumer Officer. “Taylor [Montgomery], Luis [Restrepo], Dane [Mathews], Amy [Durini] and Julie [Davis] are exceptional leaders who embody our values and vision.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Just Brought Back 5 Fan-Favorite Y2K Menu Items

Crunchkin Returns

Taco Bell brought back the Crunchkin, the brand’s first digital pet inspired by iconic menu items, and fans are obsessed. “Goodbye Crunchkin, we’ll meet on the other side when the time comes,” one customer said about the limited-time only game. “Mine didn’t leave me it just gave me 100 points when I finished the game,” another commented.

7-Layer Burrito

Taco Bell’s iconic 7-Layer Burrito is back for a limited time as part of the Decades Y2K Menu and fans are enjoying it while they can. “I used to pay a stupid amount to modify burritos to get the 7 layers. I love the warm with the cold, the mush with the texture. It’s just an amazing burrito,” one happy customer said. “It’s the one thing I would buy every time if it were back on the menu for good,” another agreed.

Caramel Apple Empanada

Just in time for fall (but again, not permanent) the return of the Caramel Apple Empanada is making Taco Bell customers so happy. “The Caramel Apple Empanada is THE best fast food dessert. Ever. And it has returned. My reason to go to TB is back. Enjoy y’all,” one Redditor said. “I had one today, as good as I remember. Maybe a bit smaller,” another fan said.