Taco Bell Brings Back One of the Best-Selling Menu Items

You asked, and Taco Bell delivered! After huge demand from customers, Taco Bell is bringing back one of its best-selling menu items from 2024: The Cheesy Street Chalupas. Starting today, this fan-favorite item returns to menus nationwide for just $5.49, but they’re here for a limited time only, so customers will have to move fast to grab one before they’re gone again. Here’s why Taco Bell fans are going nuts for this bold, cheesy delight.

Cheesy Chalupa Goodness

Taco Bell fans can choose their Cheesy Street Chalupas with savory proteins like slow-roasted chicken or grilled, marinated steak, all tucked inside a warm Quesalupa-inspired shell. Each Chalupa is topped with fresh onions, cilantro, and Jalapeño Ranch. The Chalupas are designed to mimic the taste of street tacos, and each order contains two.

Best Item On the Menu

Fans were very disappointed when Taco Bell took the Chalupas off the menu last year. “Taco Bell removing the Cheesy Street Chalupa is a tragedy. This was the BEST ITEM THEY’VE PUT OUT IN YEARS. And then they remove it after A MONTH?!? This is devastating news,” one customer said at the time. “They became the staple of my order. They changed my whole TB going experience. I eagerly await their return,” another agreed.

Luxe Cravings Box

Fans who appreciate the value of the Luxe Cravings Box will be thrilled to hear the Cheesy Street Chalupas are also featured in the $9 Luxe Cravings Box. The deal now includes two Cheesy Street Chalupas, a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Taco Bell Just Announced 6 Wild New Items

New Baja Midnight

Taco Bell also just dropped a bold new Baja Blast flavor: The new Baja Midnight. “The flavor is very similar to Baja Blast with a touch less sweetness and a plum-berry flavor, but it’s just a hint,” one fan said. “It’s quite delicious. Better than most of the other offerings. Might not be as good as the OG Baja blast but it’s good,” another commented.

Grilled Steak Burritos

Taco Bell fans are also obsessed with the new $3 Grilled Steak Burritos, a limited time-only addition to Taco Bell’s Cravings Value Menu. “Had the steak one last night and it was great. Probably my favorite thing they’ve released in a while,” one customer said. “I got one last night and mine was decent. Same size as the double beef burrito,” another commented. “I just tried it and it was solid. Reasonable size, good flavor. Could probably be $2.50 but compared to everything else nowadays $3 is honestly a good price for it,” a third agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e