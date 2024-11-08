Taco Bell's Beloved Discontinued Burrito Is Back On the Menu

Fall 2024 has been a tremendous time for Taco Bell customers thanks to the relaunch of discontinued fan favorites like the Tostada, Meximelt, Gordita Supreme, and Green Sauce Burrito. Now, fans are in for another huge dose of excitement after another beloved burrito quietly returned to menus at some restaurants.

Taco Bell's Chili Cheese Burrito (380 calories)—which features seasoned beef chili and melty shredded cheddar nestled inside a tortilla—has been spotted at stores in some parts of the country where it was previously unavailable.

Earlier this week, a Taco Bell customer took to Reddit to report seeing the burrito on menus at "a bunch of locations" in Virginia's Hampton Roads area. We checked the menus ourselves at several Virginia Taco Bell locations and confirmed the burrito was, indeed, available for purchase at those stores.

"I was worried it might have been a mistake, but when I got there they had a sign up. I got mine supreme and it was GAS," the customer wrote.

In a separate Reddit post this week, another Taco Bell customer also reported that the Chili Cheese Burrito was suddenly available at their local store. (They did not specify the location.)

"So I went to my usual Taco Bell, and saw this beauty make a comeback," the customer wrote, sharing a photo of the burrito from the Taco Bell app. "Going back tomorrow to grab a couple of these. Had I not already made an order, I woulda got some. I'm so excited."

The Chili Cheese Burrito was removed from most Taco Bell menus in the mid-1990s, just a few years after it was first introduced. However, select restaurants continued to serve it even after it was eliminated as a national menu item, spurring fans to create an online map for locating stores that still the burrito.

Though the Chili Cheese Burrito is reportedly returning to some restaurants, it does not appear to be available nationwide. My local Taco Bell in central New Jersey, for example, does not have it listed among its burrito offerings.

A Taco Bell representative did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on where the Chili Cheese Burrito is currently returning in the United States. In the meantime, fans looking to get their hands on the rare yet beloved burrito should check directly with their local Taco Bell to see if they're among the participating locations.

With the return of the Chili Cheese Burrito and other discontinued favorites, Taco Bell seems to be going all in on nostalgia lately. The Tostada (170 calories), Meximelt (250 calories), Gordita Supreme (280 calories), and Green Sauce Burrito (370 calories) all hit menus on Oct. 31 as part of the chain's new Decades Menu, which pays homage to retired offerings popular in decades past. They'll only be available for a limited time, so interested customers should grab them while they can.

Taco Bell fans can also look forward to the launch of the fifth and final Decades Menu item later this month: the Caramel Apple Empanada. The deep fried pastry, filled with diced apples and caramel sauce, will make its highly-anticipated return to menus on Nov. 21.

Nutrition information has been included when available.