Taco Bell Brings Back 5 Fan-Favorite Items We Haven't Seen In Years

This past summer, Taco Bell made huge waves in its fanbase after relaunching a handful of menu items we haven't seen in years for a limited time at select locations. Less than three months later, the fast-food giant has unveiled exciting plans to finally bring those nostalgic favorites back to restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell's new Decades Menu is set to begin rolling out later this month, the company announced this week. The menu consists of five items that were popular in decades past but have been retired for years. Four of them will make their grand return to restaurants on Oct. 31, while the fifth and final item will hit menus on Nov. 21.

Here are all of the discontinued offerings coming back to Taco Bell over the next month:

Tostada: This original menu item at the first Taco Bell, which opened in 1962, features a crispy corn tostada shell layered with refried beans, a tangy red sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheese for a suggested price of $2.19.

Green Sauce Burrito: This burrito—popular at Taco Bell during the 1970s—features refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and a green sauce made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeños, and spices. It will sell for a suggested price of $2.49.

Meximelt: Described in the announcement as one of Taco Bell's "most requested comeback items," this offering from the 1980s features pico de gallo, seasoned beef, and a three-cheese blend melted inside a tortilla for a suggested price of $2.99.

Gordita Supreme: Representing the 1990s on Taco Bell's Decades Menu, this popular item consists of a warm flatbread filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, a three-cheese blend, and diced tomatoes. The suggested price for this item is $2.99.

Caramel Apple Empanada: Initially debuting during the 2000s, this sweet treat features a deep-fried pastry shell filled with diced apples and caramel sauce. It will be available for a suggested price of $2.99.

The Tostada, Green Sauce Burrito, Meximelt, and Gordita Supreme will hit menus on Oct. 31, while the Caramel Apple Empanada will launch on Nov. 21. All of these items will only be available for a limited time, so interested customers should make sure to enjoy them while they can.

"Since its founding in 1962, Taco Bell has introduced craveable, Mexican-inspired products, delivering new flavors to fans through its menu innovation and creating a deep vault of favorites that fans are consistently pleading be added back on menus," the announcement read. "The Decades Menu helps unite generations of fans who fondly remember these menu items, with a new era of fans who have yet to experience the delight of a savory Tostada, taste the legendary Green Sauce Burrito, or take their first bite of a Meximelt."

The Decades Menu isn't the only goodie Taco Bell has in store for customers over the next few weeks. The chain is also planning to introduce a new limited-edition version of its $7 Luxe Cravings Box that features the returning Gordita Supreme alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (490 calories), Double Stacked Taco (320 calories), a medium fountain drink, and chips with nacho cheese sauce (220 calories).

In tandem with the Decades Menu, Taco Bell will also drop a limited-edition line of hoodies and stainless steel cups with unique designs from the 1960s through 2000s. Rewards members can access the collection starting at 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 29. Plastic versions of the limited-edition cups will be available at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

Additionally, on Oct. 30, Taco Bell will give a '60s-themed makeover to one restaurant located at 7847 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale, Ariz. The location will feature '60s decor and have employees working in retro uniforms. Fans who visit the restaurant will be able to try the full Decades Menu a day early and potentially score enticing freebies.

Interested customers can check out the Taco Bell announcement for more details on these exciting menu items and upcoming events.

