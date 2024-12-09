Taco Bell Opens First-Of-Its-Kind New Restaurant With an Insane Drinks Menu

Taco Bell is best known for its fast-food takes on popular Mexican dishes and flavors, from tacos to Crunchwrap Supremes. However, the chain decided to shift its focus to beverages with a brand-new, first-of-its-kind restaurant.

The fast-food giant just debuted a new "Live Más Café" in Chula Vista, Calif., in partnership with major franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group. Located just outside of San Diego, the store serves a selection of Taco Bell classics like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and value items. However, the signature offering here is beverages, including specialty coffees, a spin on shakes called "Chillers," and chilled fruit-flavored drinks called "Agua Frescas."

Every Taco Bell Burrito, Tasted & Ranked For 2024

According to QSR Magazine, you'll find gems like this on the new location's menu: Caramel Cafe Churro Chiller, Mexican Mocha Iced Coffee, Cinnabon Caramel Iced Coffee, Strawberry Lime Refresca Freeze, and Vanilla Crema Iced Coffee. Meanwhile, the café has ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and some indoor seating.

"We're always looking for new ways to elevate the Taco Bell experience, and the Live Más Café is the perfect example of that," Scott Mezvinsky, president of Taco Bell North American and International, said in a statement. "This innovative pilot concept is all about expanding the boundaries of what Taco Bell can be, creating a dynamic space where guests can experience our bold flavors in new and exciting ways."

He continued: "The strength of our partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group has been key in bringing this vision to life. Together, we're not only pushing the envelope on innovation but also reinforcing the power of strong franchise relationships in driving Taco Bell's continued growth and success."

RELATED: 10 Discontinued Taco Bell Items Customers Want Back6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Through the Live Más Café, Taco Bell is trying to cash in on a concept that's all the rage right now: beverage shops. Despite some recent sales declines and leadership shakeups, Starbucks is still one of the world's preeminent restaurant chains and ultimately wants to expand to a whopping 55,000 locations globally. Smaller drink-forward chains such as Dutch Bros Coffee and 7 Brew Coffee have also been skyrocketing in popularity and opening new locations at a rapid pace.

Even McDonald's is trying to get in on the beverage craze with CosMc's, a small spinoff chain that focuses on customizable beverages and snacks rather than the burgers and fries sold at a typical Mickey D's. McDonald's has only opened a handful of CosMc's locations so far across Texas and Illinois, but interested fans can hope the pilot stores are successful enough to spur more aggressive CosMc's expansion in the future.