Taco Bell Is Offering a New Meal Deal Featuring a Cheesy Burrito

Following the launch of its $7 Luxe Cravings Box at the beginning of the summer, Taco Bell is giving customers yet another meal deal to keep on their radar. And this one is sure to appeal to fans of the Grilled Cheese Burrito.

The chain is now offering its new Grilled Cheese Burrito Bell Bundle, as reported by the The Fast Food Post. This value meal includes the Grilled Cheese Burrito (720 calories), along with a seasoned beef Chalupa Supreme (360 calories), a Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (290 calories), an Avocado Salsa Verde sauce packet (50 calories), Cinnamon Twists (170 calories), and a medium fountain drink.

This new meal has a suggested price of $9.99, though prices can vary by location. For comparison, ordering the menu items individually will run you around $16.85, according to The Fast Food Post. At my nearby Jersey City, N.J., Taco Bell location, all of the individual items cost $18.90 on the chain's mobile app.

The new Grilled Cheese Burrito Bell Bundle is available nationwide for a limited time, so you'll want to snag it before it leaves the menu. The Grilled Cheese Burrito first launched as a limited-time menu item in 2020 and returned to Taco Bell three more times before becoming a permanent offering in 2023, according to QSR Magazine.

This value meal isn't the only new addition to Taco Bell's menu. Today, the fast-food chain launched its highly anticipated Baja Blast Gelato on a nationwide scale as part of the soda's 20th anniversary celebration, which Taco Bell is calling its "Bajaversary." This menu item is infused with Mtn Dew Baja Blast, Taco Bell's signature tropical lime-flavored soft drink.

The chain first tested its Baja Blast Gelato at one Irvine, Calif., location last summer before announcing in February that it will offer this frozen treat nationwide at the end of this summer. However, it's important to note that the gelato is exclusively available to Taco Bell Rewards members who order through the Taco Bell app.

In addition to the new Grilled Cheese Burrito Bell Bundle, Taco Bell customers can still score the Luxe Cravings Box, which the chain said will be available through September. This value meal includes a Chalupa Supreme (360 calories), a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (500 calories), a Double Stacked Taco (320 calories), chips and nacho cheese sauce (220 calories), and a medium drink. While the meal has a suggested price of $7, the cost can vary, with some customers taking to social media to report higher prices.