 Skip to content

Taco Bell's Brand-New Value Meal Is a Ton of Food For $7

The fast-food chain is expanding its meal deals with a new offering that will be available all summer long.
Avatar for ET Author
By Brianna Ruback
Published on June 27, 2024 | 11:29 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Following the rollout of several fast-food meal deals from major chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, Taco Bell is about to offer some major value of its own. The chain is joining in on the fast-food value wars with a new meal that costs $7.

Starting tomorrow, June 27, Taco Bell will launch its $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which will be available through September. And it's one of the more elaborate meal deals if you ask us. It includes a Chalupa Supreme (360 calories), a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (500 calories), a Double Stacked Taco (320 calories), chips and nacho cheese sauce (220 calories), and a medium drink.

 I Tried Taco Bell's Entire Value Menu & One Item Was Super Filling

According to Taco Bell, the meal is 55% cheaper than the cost of ordering the menu items separately.

taco bell luxe box
Courtesy of Taco Bell

"With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we're giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan-favorite, full-sized menu items," Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell North America, said in a press release.

Meal deals are nothing new for Taco Bell. In April, the fast-food chain unveiled its $5 Taco Discovery Box, which was available every Tuesday from April 23 to June 6.

In January, Taco Bell debuted its Cravings Value Menu. This menu includes 10 items, each priced at less than $3. A few options include the Cheesy Rollup (180 calories), Spicy Potato Soft Taco (240 calories), and Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito (420 calories)

 I Tried Every Taco at Taco Bell & the Best Was a Crunchy Classic

Taco Bell's $7 Luxe Cravings Box is just one of several new offerings at the fast-food chain. Earlier this month, Taco Bell released its Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (570 calories) and Big Cheez-It Tostada (230 calories), which both feature a Cheez-It that's 16 times larger than the standard-sized cracker.

Taco Bell Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Tostada
Taco Bell

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap is filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, and the massive Cheez-It cracker wrapped inside a tortilla. The Big Cheez-It Tostada includes the giant Cheez-It topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream. The new Crunchwrap and Tostada are available for $5.49 and $3.99, respectively, though prices may vary.

Customers can order these menu items individually or opt for the Big Cheez-It Box, which includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink. This is available for a suggested price of $8.99.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Restaurants
  • McDonald's storefront

    Why McDonald's Discontinued Its Plant-Based Burger

  • taco bell storefront on a blue designed background

    Taco Bell’s Brand-New Value Meal Is a Ton of Food For $7

  • 10 Healthiest Chipotle Orders, According to Dietitians

    10 Healthiest Chipotle Orders

  • 11 Best Lasagnas In America, According to Chefs

    11 Best Lasagnas In America, According to Chefs

  • Panera Just Launched a Whole New Breakfast Menu

    Panera Launches a Whole New Breakfast Menu

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.