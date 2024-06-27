Taco Bell’s Brand-New Value Meal Is a Ton of Food For $7

Following the rollout of several fast-food meal deals from major chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, Taco Bell is about to offer some major value of its own. The chain is joining in on the fast-food value wars with a new meal that costs $7.

Starting tomorrow, June 27, Taco Bell will launch its $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which will be available through September. And it's one of the more elaborate meal deals if you ask us. It includes a Chalupa Supreme (360 calories), a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (500 calories), a Double Stacked Taco (320 calories), chips and nacho cheese sauce (220 calories), and a medium drink.

I Tried Taco Bell's Entire Value Menu & One Item Was Super Filling

According to Taco Bell, the meal is 55% cheaper than the cost of ordering the menu items separately.

"With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we're giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan-favorite, full-sized menu items," Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell North America, said in a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meal deals are nothing new for Taco Bell. In April, the fast-food chain unveiled its $5 Taco Discovery Box, which was available every Tuesday from April 23 to June 6.

In January, Taco Bell debuted its Cravings Value Menu. This menu includes 10 items, each priced at less than $3. A few options include the Cheesy Rollup (180 calories), Spicy Potato Soft Taco (240 calories), and Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito (420 calories)

I Tried Every Taco at Taco Bell & the Best Was a Crunchy Classic

Taco Bell's $7 Luxe Cravings Box is just one of several new offerings at the fast-food chain. Earlier this month, Taco Bell released its Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (570 calories) and Big Cheez-It Tostada (230 calories), which both feature a Cheez-It that's 16 times larger than the standard-sized cracker.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap is filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, and the massive Cheez-It cracker wrapped inside a tortilla. The Big Cheez-It Tostada includes the giant Cheez-It topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream. The new Crunchwrap and Tostada are available for $5.49 and $3.99, respectively, though prices may vary.

Customers can order these menu items individually or opt for the Big Cheez-It Box, which includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink. This is available for a suggested price of $8.99.