Some Taco Bell Locations Will Stop Serving Breakfast—Here's What We Know

Taco Bell has been rolling out exciting menu innovations at a breakneck speed in 2024, including a new Cantina Chicken Menu, Cheesy Street Chalupas, and a spicy new spin on its beloved Nacho Fries. However, despite all of these exciting new launches, the menu is about to get significantly shorter at some Taco Bell locations.

Starting in October, Taco Bell franchisees can opt out of selling breakfast, the chain shared with Eat This, Not That! The decision was based on franchisee feedback, and the chain wanted to give its operators "a choice to streamline menus" by eliminating the morning meal and focusing on lunch and dinner.

Luckily, Taco Bell revealed that "only a small minority" of its franchisees have decided to stop serving breakfast. Additionally, it said that all corporate-owned Taco Bell locations will continue to offer breakfast. But at the restaurants that do opt out, customers will soon lose access to the chain's selection of breakfast burritos, quesadillas, and Crunchwraps.

"We are known for our partnership with franchisees, and this is another example of how the brand is listening to its people, taking their feedback into account, and making changes to support the overall growth of the brand," the statement read. "Franchisees have expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying that they feel like their needs are being heard to flex their menu to better support what their community craves, while others shared that they look forward to focusing on other dayparts like lunchtime and the new Cantina Chicken Menu. This isn't the first time we've offered options to franchisees to streamline menus."

Taco Bell said it is "confident" in its breakfast offerings, and the performance of its morning menu "continues to improve" during the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, it said customers should expect to see more new breakfast innovations roll out to stores that will continue to serve the morning meal.

"As part of this breakfast reset moment, the brand will be ramping up its coffee program and continue testing new breakfast products in company stores," the statement read.

Once franchisees can start opting out, customers can use a store locator on the chain's website to see if their local Taco Bell continues to offer breakfast. Regardless of whether they decide to keep their breakfast selection, all Taco Bell locations will open at 9 a.m. or earlier and serve the rest of the menu.

This isn't the only major change customers have seen at Taco Bell in 2024. Earlier this year, the chain discontinued its Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo in order to make room for its new Cravings Value Menu. It has also been scoring some exciting brand partnerships, including a Cheez-It collaboration that gave us the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap, and planning other exciting new menu launches.