Taco Bell Is Selling Its First-Ever Gelato

Taco Bell is behind some of the most unique fast-food desserts on the market right now, from the sweet and crunchy Cinnamon Twists to the icing-injected Cinnabon Delights. But its latest dessert might just be one of the most inventive sweet creations yet.

Taco Bell just announced that it is testing a brand-new Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato starting today, Aug. 31. Unfortunately for Taco Bell fans who don't live in southern California, the new dessert is only available at the Irvine restaurant located at 4101 Campus Drive.

That doesn't necessarily mean customers outside of California won't have the chance to try the gelato in the future. Many major fast-food chains, including Taco Bell, test new menu items at select locations in order to gauge whether they're popular enough to launch on a wider basis down the road.

The Baja Blast is Taco Bell's signature teal-colored drink known for tropical, citrusy, and fruity flavors. The new gelato infuses those iconic flavors into the beloved frozen dessert.

"This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence," Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. "Baja Blast is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal."

The Irvine restaurant is selling 3.6-ounce to-go containers of the new gelato for $2.99, plus tax. Any Baja Blast fans close enough to the California location shouldn't wait too long before heading over to grab a cup of the limited-edition dessert, as it will only be available for two weeks or while supplies last.

Customers should also stay tuned for more exciting Taco Bell news after the gelato test concludes. In the announcement for the new dessert, Taco Bell teased that "another flavorful Mtn Dew Baja Blast innovation will be coming around the corner this fall."

The Baja Blast gelato is only the latest item that Taco Bell has tested out in select markets this year. Earlier this month, the chain announced that it was selling two new Flatbread Melts exclusively in Dayton, Ohio, and a Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito in Oklahoma City.

And back in June, Taco Bell also started testing its first-ever Vegan Crunchwrap packed with plant-based seasoned beef, vegan blanco sauce, vegan nacho sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes.