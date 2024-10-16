Taco Bell To Launch 3 New Crunchwraps—Here's What We Know

Hot chicken, Thai noodles, and curry are probably the last ingredients you'd expect to find in the Crunchwrap Supreme—an iconic Taco Bell menu item that features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and a tostada shell encased inside a hexagonal flour tortilla. However, these are some of the star flavors in three exciting new spins on the original Crunchwrap making their grand debut this week.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell kicked off a new "TBX" program that allows the company to connect with emerging talented chefs and use their expertise to introduce more flavors to its menu. The inaugural batch of TBX chefs includes Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, owner of the Best Quality Daughter restaurant in San Antonio; Reuben Asaram, owner of Reuby in Philadelphia; and Lawrence "LT" Smith, owner of Chitle in Phoenix.

Taco Bell previously announced that the chefs would have the opportunity to create their own new versions of the Crunchwrap Supreme (540 calories). And on Oct. 16, it finally revealed how the three participants have reimagined the classic menu item.

These new Crunchwrap variations will be available for free at a TBX food truck stopping by two New York City locations today and tomorrow. The truck will be in Williamsburg (160 N 6th St, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11249) on Oct. 16 and then at Washington Square Park (14 Washington Square N, New York, N.Y. 10011) on Oct. 17 from 12 to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Following this pilot launch, Taco Bell "will further test the TBX crafted Crunchwrap Supremes to inform potential future availability in 2025," according to a press release. So even though availability will be extremely limited initially, more fans may have the chance to sample the new Crunchwrap innovations next year.

Chef Hwa Dobbertin's spin on the item is a Crispy Thai Noodle Crunchwrap Supreme that takes inspiration from her Asian roots. It features marinated grilled chicken tossed in a khao soi aioli inspired by the Thai noodle soup khao soi, as well as a crunchy wheat noodle nest, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh onions, cilantro, and avocado basil ranch.

Meanwhile, Chef Asaram has created an Indian Buffet Crunchwrap Supreme filled with slow-roasted chicken tossed in a creamy tomato curry, Mexican-spiced rice, cucumber mint sauce, a crunchy corn tostada, fresh lettuce, and pico de gallo. Those who wish to make the item vegetarian may also swap in crispy potato bites for the chicken.

Finally, Chef Smith's contribution is a Southwest Hot CHX Crunchwrap Supreme that features chicken nuggets tossed in salsa macha (a spicy condiment typically made with dried peppers, garlic, and oil), Oaxaca-style mozzarella, Monterey Jack cheese, purple cabbage slaw, cilantro, apricot hot sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream.

"We've long tried to push the boundaries of what culinary creativity can mean and our collaboration with these leading chefs allows us to honor different culinary traditions while creating bold, new bites that are distinctly Taco Bell," Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer for Taco Bell, said in a statement. "Our mantra for TBX has been 'Our thing + their thing = a whole new kind of thing' and we're so excited to share these reimagined Crunchwrap Supremes with fans."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While Taco Bell fans outside of New York City will have to wait to sample the new Crunchwraps, customers nationwide can currently take advantage of an enticing new deal. For a limited time, members of Taco Bell's loyal program can customize their Crunchwraps with $3 worth of add-ons for free. This promotion is only available through the Taco Bell app.