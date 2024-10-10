Taco Bell Launching Its Own Spin on a Beloved Chipotle Item

Of all the limited-time items Chipotle has introduced over the years, few have inspired quite as much hype as Chicken al Pastor—which first hit menus in 2023 and then returned a year later due to intense customer demand. However, the popular chicken item is about to get some competition from a new item rolling out at Taco Bell this month.

Taco Bell just announced that it's launching Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupas, which will be available for a limited time starting on Oct. 31. You'll only find them at select locations in Minneapolis, however, as Taco Bell uses these pilot launches to gauge whether new innovations are popular enough to roll out on a wider basis. So if the Minneapolis debut is successful, customers may see the offering in more parts of the country in the future.

Al pastor is a Mexican dish that features marinated, spit-grilled slices of pork, which are often served in tacos. However, both Chipotle and Taco Bell have strayed slightly from tradition by infusing the flavors of al pastor with chicken.

Chipotle's version—which was last available throughout the spring and summer of 2024—features grilled chicken marinated in seared morita peppers, ground achiote, pineapple, fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro. Meanwhile, Taco Bell crafts its version by marinating its slow-roasted Cantina Chicken in a sweet and savory blend of chiles and pineapple. In other words, the preparation methods are slightly different, but there are some big similarities between the base flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For its Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupas, Taco Bell wraps its new marinated chicken, fresh onions, and cilantro inside two street-sized Quesalupa-inspired shells. That's a slight variation from another street taco-inspired item Taco Bell introduced earlier this year: Cheesy Street Chalupas. They hit menus at restaurants nationwide in July following a limited test run in 2023, featuring fresh onions, cilantro, Jalapeño Ranch sauce, and the customer's choice of protein inside two chalupa shells stuffed with melted cheese.

Looking ahead, Taco Bell customers should expect to see even more al pastor-inspired options launch at the chain.

"As Taco Bell remains developing bold new offerings, fans can look forward to even more al pastor-inspired news including quesadillas, burritos, and bowls testing later in 2025," the chain's announcement read.