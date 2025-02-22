Taco Bell Just Unveiled a Wild New Dessert

In 2022, Taco Bell and Milk Bar, the New York-based dessert brand, collaborated on one of the most exciting sweet treats to hit the drive-through of the South of the Border-inspired fast food joint: The Strawberry Bell Truffle. This week, the two beloved brands majorly upped their collab game, dropping one of the most highly-anticipated menu items of the year: Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros.

Taco Bell made the announcement In a press release. "Taco Bell and Milk Bar, a New York-based dessert company, have reunited to launch the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, the ultimate little treat packed with big birthday energy. Combining Milk Bar's iconic birthday cake flavor with a Taco Bell twist, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros capture that special birthday magic in every bite, giving fans a reason to celebrate no matter what the occasion," they announced. "Starting today, fans nationwide can taste the latest elevated dessert from the two innovative brands for only $2.99* for two churros or $1.99* for one while supplies last."

"Treat yourself. Milk Bar birthday cake churros just dropped," Taco Bell captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, alone with photos of the delectable dessert. "Neeeeeed," commented one. "omg and my birthday is tomorrow," added another.

The Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros are served in either a one-count or a bundle of two "warm, crispy churros filled with birthday cake frosting and topped with bright pink confetti sprinkles," they added in the press release. "Inspired by the fun Mexican dessert, Taco Bell captures the timeless light, fluffy form of the churro presented in a unique and festive new way."

"We love partnerships that play with form and flavor, which is exactly what we've done with this extra-celebratory take on the churro," shared Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. "A visit to Taco Bell isn't complete without savoring the sweets, and this special little treat captures the sweet, nostalgic birthday cake flavors and festive feeling with every bite, making every occasion feel like your special day."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"For over 16 years, Milk Bar has been a part of so many people's birthdays and special moments, so we were beyond excited when our friends at Taco Bell asked us if we were game to collab on another dessert to turn everyday moments into celebrations," Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar, added. "This treat has all the iconic birthday cake spirit (and flavor), deliciously and uniquely delivered in crispy churro form, and we can't wait for you to try it!"