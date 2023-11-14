Taco Bell's Highly Anticipated New $10 Promotion Launches Today—Here's What To Expect

Fans of Taco Bell, it's time to celebrate. If you enjoyed the ultra-popular Taco Lover's Pass, we've got good news: The fast-food chain is back with a brand-new version of this limited-time deal.

Starting today, Taco Bell is making it even cheaper to satisfy your craving for the cheesy, potato-y goodness of Nacho Fries. Customers can access 30 consecutive days of the fan-favorite menu item by activating the first-ever Nacho Fries Lover's Pass.

This new promotion is available for rewards members, who can purchase the pass for $10 in the Taco Bell app. Yes, that means you can score 30 orders of Nacho Fries for just $10. The subscription will be available starting today through Dec. 4.

To become a Taco Bell rewards member, just download the chain's app and create an account. From there, you'll start to earn points on qualifying purchases.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of convenience and innovation for our biggest fans, our loyalty members. The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass is just one example of how we're leveraging digital technology to enhance their experience," said Dane Mathews, chief digital officer at Taco Bell, in a press release.

The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass follows the successful rollout of the chain's Taco Lover's Pass. Taco Bell first launched this subscription service at the beginning of 2022. Available for $10, this deal allowed rewards members to redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days. The fast-food chain excited fans again in October by bringing the promotion back in honor of National Taco Day.

The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass isn't the only new release fans can snag this week. On Thursday, Nov. 16, Taco Bell customers can sink their teeth into a new version of the cherished cheesy fries: Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

Merging the elements of crispy fries with grilled cheese, this new menu item consists of fried potatoes topped with melted mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack, and cheddar cheese, along with grilled marinated steak, nacho cheese, and chipotle sauce. Customers can also order a spicy version of this item, which features jalapeños. The new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries will be available for $4.99 for a limited time while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell first debuted its Nacho Fries in 2018. Since then, the chain has brought the menu item back for a limited time and has even introduced new iterations. Most recently, the Nacho Fries returned to menus with a new vegan nacho cheese sauce. Previously, Taco Bell rolled out other options like Yellowbird Nacho Fries, Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries, and 7-Layer Nacho Fries.