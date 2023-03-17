Taco Bell Just Announced the Return of Its Hottest Menu Items of All Time

In the world of fast food, the past week hasn't been easy for Taco Bell fans. The restaurant chain recently announced that the popular Quesarito will be pulled from menus in April, shocking and outraging devoted customers. And while many Taco Bell lovers were delighted to find that several brand-new and returning items were added to menus in the meantime, they faced a fresh wave of disappointment when the prices for these items turned out to be much higher than expected.

Needless to say, Taco Bell fans sorely needed a win, and the chain is now giving them exactly that.

Taco Bell just announced that it will dial up the heat this summer by bringing back the fiery Volcano Menu, including the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and the option to add the beloved Lava Sauce to any item. Customers can order these items for a limited time starting on June 29, though Taco Bell Rewards Members will be able to access them a little earlier starting June 27.

Per the announcement, Taco Bell first established its Volcano Menu all the way back in 1995, nearly 30 years ago. That was the year that the chain introduced a Volcano Burrito as a promotional item to coincide with the release of the film Congo, according to Cheapism and the Taco Bell Wiki.

The Volcano Burrito, bright-red Volcano Taco, and Volcano Nachos became part of Taco Bell's permanent lineup over the course 2008 and 2009 before they were pulled from menus 2013. During the run, consumers praised the Lava Sauce for being one of the hottest sauces available in the industry at that time. Taco Bell brought the sauce back in 2015 on the Volcano Quesarito, another retired item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To say that fans have missed the Volcano Menu since it was discontinued would be an understatement. Customers have started petitions and launched passionate social media campaigns begging for another release. And Taco Bell has evidently been taking notice.

"The menu, famous for its fiery flavors, has developed a cult-like following who have relentlessly championed its return," Taco Bell said in the announcement.

Now that customers can officially save the date for their anticipated Volcano Menu reunion, their excitement is palpable.

"The return of the Volcano Menu is the best news of the decade," a fan tweeted yesterday.

The menu items will be available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last. Taco Bell hinted that it will release even more information ahead of the grand return.

"Leading up to its availability this summer, fans can expect more news to flow," the chain said in the announcement.