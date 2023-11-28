KFC's New Deal Gets You a Ton of Food For Just $20
In this economy, $20 can often feel like it goes too fast—especially on food. For example, a seasonal Starbucks drink can cost over $10 with a few substitutions! However, fast food is sometimes the move, and KFC is launching a new $20 value meal that includes everything you need for a shareable chicken dinner.
According to Chew Boom, KFC has started offering the new Taste of KFC Meal at select locations. The deal reads like a sampling of the chain's expansive menu, all for $20. It's enough to feed at least two hungry eaters, or likely more.
The $20 chicken dinner includes six pieces of KFC's signature hand-breaded fried chicken, a side of mac and cheese, freshly prepared coleslaw, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet yellow corn, and four Southern-style biscuits.
The $20 Taste of KFC Meal is currently being offered in Texas, exclusively in the Austin and Waco markets, for a limited time.
Here's a full list of participating restaurants:
660 E. Hopkins Street San Marcos TX 78666
1908 S. Colorado Street Lockhart TX 78644
1040 N Bell Blvd Cedar Park TX 78613
404 W Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock TX 78664
7206 Ed Bluestein Blvd Austin TX 78723
801 E William Cannon Dr, Suite 401 Austin TX 78745
14824 N I H 35, suite D Austin TX 78728
2224 E Riverside Drive Austin TX 78741
641 Louis Henna Blvd Round Rock TX 78664
1700 W Parmer Lane Austin TX 78727
13435 US Hwy 183 North Austin TX 78750
5607 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin TX 78751
720 Old San Antonio Road Buda TX 78610
20925 Interstate Highway 35 Kyle TX 78640
18619 Highway 290 Elgin TX 78621
901 State Highway 95 Bastrop TX 78602
500 W. Morrow Georgetown TX 78626
1500 Knowles Drive Hutto TX 78634
1601 Ollie Lane Marble Falls TX 78654
2501 Texas Avenue College Station TX 77840
3321 Texas Avenue Bryan TX 77802
1912 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard Killeen TX 76541
1030 N. Valley Mills Road Waco TX 76710
2303 East Highway 190 Copperas Cove TX 76522
10 South 31st Street Temple TX 76504
1133 North Loop E340 Lacy Lakeview TX 76705
516 E. FM 2410 Road Harker Heights TX 76548
3408 West Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen TX 76549
615 N. Hewitt Dr. & Panther Way Hewitt TX 76643
However, some Redditors were unimpressed, mainly because the deal is so light on the chicken and heavy on the sides.
Chicken fans may feel they get a better value with KFC's $20 Fill Up Box, which includes more chicken. The deal offers four pieces of original-style chicken, 12 chicken nuggets, four biscuits, French fries, and four dipping sauces of the diner's choice. To indulge even further, Colonel's Homestyle Brownie, a family-size fudgy brownie, can be added to any bucket meal, including the $20 Fill Up Box, for $5.