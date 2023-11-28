KFC’s New Deal Gets You a Ton of Food For Just $20

In this economy, $20 can often feel like it goes too fast—especially on food. For example, a seasonal Starbucks drink can cost over $10 with a few substitutions! However, fast food is sometimes the move, and KFC is launching a new $20 value meal that includes everything you need for a shareable chicken dinner.

According to Chew Boom, KFC has started offering the new Taste of KFC Meal at select locations. The deal reads like a sampling of the chain's expansive menu, all for $20. It's enough to feed at least two hungry eaters, or likely more.

The $20 chicken dinner includes six pieces of KFC's signature hand-breaded fried chicken, a side of mac and cheese, freshly prepared coleslaw, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet yellow corn, and four Southern-style biscuits.

The $20 Taste of KFC Meal is currently being offered in Texas, exclusively in the Austin and Waco markets, for a limited time.

Here's a full list of participating restaurants:

660 E. Hopkins Street San Marcos TX 78666

1908 S. Colorado Street Lockhart TX 78644

1040 N Bell Blvd Cedar Park TX 78613

404 W Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock TX 78664

7206 Ed Bluestein Blvd Austin TX 78723

801 E William Cannon Dr, Suite 401 Austin TX 78745

14824 N I H 35, suite D Austin TX 78728

2224 E Riverside Drive Austin TX 78741

641 Louis Henna Blvd Round Rock TX 78664

1700 W Parmer Lane Austin TX 78727

13435 US Hwy 183 North Austin TX 78750

5607 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin TX 78751

720 Old San Antonio Road Buda TX 78610

20925 Interstate Highway 35 Kyle TX 78640

18619 Highway 290 Elgin TX 78621

901 State Highway 95 Bastrop TX 78602

500 W. Morrow Georgetown TX 78626

1500 Knowles Drive Hutto TX 78634

1601 Ollie Lane Marble Falls TX 78654

2501 Texas Avenue College Station TX 77840

3321 Texas Avenue Bryan TX 77802

1912 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard Killeen TX 76541

1030 N. Valley Mills Road Waco TX 76710

2303 East Highway 190 Copperas Cove TX 76522

10 South 31st Street Temple TX 76504

1133 North Loop E340 Lacy Lakeview TX 76705

516 E. FM 2410 Road Harker Heights TX 76548

3408 West Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen TX 76549

615 N. Hewitt Dr. & Panther Way Hewitt TX 76643

However, some Redditors were unimpressed, mainly because the deal is so light on the chicken and heavy on the sides.

Chicken fans may feel they get a better value with KFC's $20 Fill Up Box, which includes more chicken. The deal offers four pieces of original-style chicken, 12 chicken nuggets, four biscuits, French fries, and four dipping sauces of the diner's choice. To indulge even further, Colonel's Homestyle Brownie, a family-size fudgy brownie, can be added to any bucket meal, including the $20 Fill Up Box, for $5.