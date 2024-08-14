Are You Fit or Not? Find Out Instantly With These 5 Tests

Determining your overall fitness can be challenging due to the various aspects it encompasses. True fitness involves a balance of strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. If you focus too much on one area, you may neglect others and compromise your overall health. To help you get a quick snapshot of where you stand, I've designed five tests to evaluate your fitness level, covering different fitness aspects. Additionally, I've included workouts to help improve each area.

Test #1: Pushups (Muscular Endurance)

When it comes to effective fitness tests, classic pushups are tried and true. This test measures your upper-body strength endurance, particularly the chest, shoulders, and triceps. To perform a pushup, start in a high plank position, then lower your body until your chest touches the floor, then push back up. Repeat as many times as possible for one minute. Count the number of reps.

Fit: 20+ pushups for men, 15+ pushups for women.

Workout to Improve Muscular Endurance

1. Standard Pushups

Get into a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Incline Pushups

Place your hands on a bench or sturdy, elevated surface. Perform pushups by lowering your chest to the bench. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3. Diamond Pushups

Position your hands close together under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Perform pushups by lowering your chest to your hands. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Test #2: The Plank (Core Endurance)

The plank tests your core endurance by engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Start in a high plank position, lower your forearms to the ground, and hold this position. Keep your body in a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles. Time how long you can hold the plank without compromising your form.

Fit: Able to hold for two minutes or more.

Workout to Improve Core Endurance

1. Forearm Plank

Get into a plank position with your forearms on the ground and elbows directly below your shoulders. Hold this position, keeping your body in a straight line. Aim for three sets of one-minute holds.

2. Side Plank

Lie on your side with your legs straight, prop yourself up with one forearm, and lift your hips so your body forms a straight line. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat on the other side for three sets on each side.

3. Plank with Shoulder Tap

Start in a high plank position. Tap your right shoulder with your left hand while keeping your body stable. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of 20 taps (10 per side).

Test #3: Jumping Jacks (Cardiovascular Endurance)

Jumping jacks test your cardiovascular endurance by getting your heart rate up quickly. Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides. Simultaneously raise your arms above your head and jump up just enough to spread your feet wide. Reverse the movement immediately and return to your starting position. Perform as many jumping jacks as you can in one minute.

Fit: 40+ jumping jacks in a minute.

Workout to Improve Cardiovascular Endurance

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides. Jump up, spreading your feet wide and raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of one minute.

2. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Run in place, bringing your knees up to hip level. Keep a quick pace. Complete three sets of one minute.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Burpees

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Drop into a squat position, placing your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position, then immediately jump them back to the squat. Jump up from the squat position. Complete three sets of 10 reps.

Test #4: Sit and Reach (Flexibility)

The sit-and-reach test measures the flexibility of your lower back and hamstring muscles. Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Reach forward from the hips, and try to touch your toes with your fingertips. The key here is not to strain too much; reach out as much as you comfortably can.

Fit: Able to reach past your toes.

Workout to Improve Flexibility

1. Hamstring Stretch

Sit on the floor with one leg extended and the other bent with the sole against the inner thigh. Reach forward toward the toes of the extended leg. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other leg for three sets on each side.

2. Hip Flexor Stretch

Kneel on one knee with the other foot in front, forming a 90-degree angle. Push your hips forward, feeling a stretch in the hip of the back leg. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side for three sets on each side.

3. Seated Forward Bend

Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Reach forward from your hips, aiming to touch your toes. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds. Complete three sets.

Test #5: Single-leg Balance (Balance)

Play

These fitness tests wrap up with the single-leg balance. Balance is crucial for overall fitness and preventing injuries. To test your balance, stand on one leg with the other leg lifted off the ground, bent at the knee. Hold this position for as long as possible without letting the lifted leg touch the ground. Switch legs and repeat.

Fit: Able to hold for 30 seconds or more on each leg.

Workout to Improve Balance

1. Single-leg Stand

Stand on one leg with the other leg lifted off the ground. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat. Complete three sets on each leg.

2. Single-Leg Deadlift

Stand on one leg with the other leg slightly lifted behind you. Bend at the hips, lowering your torso while extending the lifted leg back. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 reps on each leg.

3. Bosu Ball Balance

Stand on a Bosu ball with both feet. Lift one leg off the ball, balancing on the other leg. Hold for 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat. Complete three sets on each leg.