7 Texas Roadhouse Orders That Diners Call the Best-Kept Secrets

From filet medallions to steak kebabs, these under-the-radar items are worth ordering.
Published on June 18, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Texas Roadhouse is currently one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the world and a highly regarded steakhouse in the United States. The chain offers superior cuts of meat and delicious sides, and a lot of value compared to the competition. However, you need to know what to order to get the biggest bang for your buck, truly. Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse orders that diners call the best-kept secrets.

Rolls with Cinnamon Butter

texas roadhouse rolls with cinnamon honey butter
Colin Hui / Shutterstock

Sure, the meat is the main attraction at Texas Roadhouse. However, the rolls are so delicious at the restaurants that some people make a special trip for them. “Don’t forget the cinnamon butter,” writes one. They are such a hit that you can also buy them in the freezer section of your local Walmart.

Prime Rib

Prime rib at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse/Facebook

While steak is the main attraction, prime rib is “the hidden gem of Texas Roadhouse,” reveals one fan. “Great flavor, and it’s way more consistent than the steaks in terms of quality and doneness. I’ve been eating it for several years and it’s great. One of my favorite meals out from a chain.” Another recommends getting it with creamy horseradish, “and save one of those rolls for dessert and dip in that horseradish au jus,” they say. “It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever eaten. Perfect blend of savory and sweet.”

Steak Kebabs

Texas Roadhouse

Another sleeper item on the menu, according to fans? The steak kebabs are the chef’s kiss, offering meat and veggies. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Tater Skins

texas roadhouse tater skins
Texas Roadhouse

What should I order as an appetizer? The “potato skins are legit!” confirms one Redditor about the item, actually named Tater Skins. It comes with 8 baked potato skins, smothered with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, and served with sour cream for dipping.

Filet Medallions

Texas Roadhouse

In one Reddit feed, a Texas Roadhouse fan outlined the must-tries. Their go-to order? The Filet Medallions, an order of three, 3-ounce medallions of filet, “which is a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet,” they write. The Medallions are served on a bed of rice and come with two sides and a choice of sauce. “You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item,” they reveal.

Chili

Texas Roadhouse

Chili offers so much value at Texas Roadhouse. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan. Additional secret menu item if you’re a freak, chili cheese cactus blossoms exist and it is exactly what it sounds like.”

Sidekick Add-Ons

Texas Roadhouse

Insiders strongly recommend Sidekick Add-Ons, which allow you to amp up your protein intake at a small price. Popular add-ons include 4 ribs, 2 chicken critters, and shrimp skewers. It’s “very uncommon” that add-ons get talked about, “but can be great if you’re thinking of splitting a meal or want to have just the right amount of leftovers to make everyone at the office jealous the next day,” says a Redditor. “Sidekicks are a smaller add on of other things and pretty much encompass everything on the menu. These can vary and some servers that haven’t been there that long might have to search for it to ring it up, but it exists I assure you.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
