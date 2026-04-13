Diners say these Texas Roadhouse menu items offer better value than steak.

Because Texas Roadhouse is categorized as a steakhouse, many amateurs gravitate toward the steak. However, insiders maintain that the giant slabs of meat aren’t the high-value items. If you want the most bang for your buck, there are equally delicious items hiding on the menu that don’t cost as much but will satisfy your cravings. Here are 6 Texas Roadhouse menu items that are better value than the steak.

Filet Medallions

Don’t order the 8-ounce filet at Texas Rodhouse. Instead, get the Filet Medallions, which deliver 9 ounces of tender meat, “that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet,” someone writes in a Reddit feed. The Medallions are served on a bed of rice and come with two sides and a choice of sauce. “You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item,” they reveal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Red Chili

The Texas Red Chili is one of the most bougie versions of any chili, made from ground Filet, Ribeye, and Strip trimmings. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor reveals. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted.” This chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan. Additional secret menu item if you’re a freak, chili cheese cactus blossoms exist and it is exactly what it sounds like.”

Steak Kebabs

The steak kebabs are the chef’s kiss, per repeat customers, offering an ample serving of meat and veggies “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Beef Tips

Another Redditor recommends ordering the beef tips, a “huge portion for the price.” “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” one said.

Slow-Roasted Prime Rib

The prime rib is “the hidden gem of Texas Roadhouse,” reveals another fan, offering more consistent quality and tenderness than most steaks. “Great flavor, and it’s way more consistent than the steaks in terms of quality and doneness. I’ve been eating it for several years and it’s great. One of my favorite meals out from a chain.” Another recommends getting it with creamy horseradish and “save one of those rolls for dessert and dip in that horseradish au jus. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever eaten. Perfect blend of savory and sweet.” It is “the best by a landslide,” another agrees.

Fresh-Baked Rolls

And the rolls are an honorable mention, as they are served in unlimited quantities, made from scratch, and included with every meal. “Don’t forget the cinnamon butter,” writes one. They are such a hit that you can also buy them in the freezer section of your local Walmart.