This Just Got Named “America’s Best Restaurant Experience” in New Poll

In news that will be no surprise to anyone who has ever visited one, Texas Roadhouse was just named “America’s Best Restaurant Experience” by food and beverage intelligence platform Datassential. The steakhouse chain is lauded by customers for incredible value, quality, atmosphere, and just an all-round good time. Even when other fast-casual restaurants are struggling, Texas Roadhouse continues to expand and experience significant growth. “During this period of economic uncertainty, as always, we remain focused on the fundamentals of our business and on what we can control, which is creating an environment where our Roadies want to work and our guests want to dine,” says Chief Executive Officer Jerry Morgan. Here’s how they do it.

Best Experience

Datassential calls Texas Roadhouse “The chain that earns top ratings for great service, ambiance, and guest experience,” and the customers agree. “Not surprising- Texas Roadhouse has consistently good food, good service, and reasonable prices,” one happy customer shared. “Maybe I’m spoiled by my local Texas Roadhouse, but I’ve never had a bad meal or bad service there. And we’ve been there 20+ times over the years,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stellar Growth

Texas Roadhouse is officially the most popular fast-casual dining chain in the U.S. after dethroning Olive Garden last year. Sales were up 14.7% to $5.5 billion in 2024, according to Technomic, and the chain opened 26 new locations. If anyone from corporate is reading this: Please give us a location in the actual city of Los Angeles!

Great Value

Texas Roadhouse excels in the same areas that are making Chili’s so popular—really good food at highly competitive prices. “Such good value. Such good food. It’s nice to see a company striving to get it right,” one fan said. “It’s the only major chain I’ll eat at anymore because they raised prices about half of what other chains did in the same timeframe, they didn’t really compromise on their food quality, and it’s pretty consistent,” another agreed.

Friendly Faces

Several Texas Roadhouse fans comment on how consistently nice and friendly the staff and management is in restaurants. “My favorite casual chain? Probably not, but the staff at my location is super nice and I heard they give back to the community so I don’t mind supporting them,” one Redditor said.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere

Families feel comfortable taking their children to Texas Roadhouse, which cannot be said for many other eateries. “I too went for the first time the other day,” one customer said. “I’m a restaurant spoiled brat. But I can appreciate something that’s working well and this place is putting out family friendly food at a tough price to beat. Quality experience for my little boys and I didn’t feel like we were bothering adults trying to have a nice time out, like most places I would normally dine.”

Seriously Good Steaks

Texas Roadhouse’s steaks consistently rival more expensive restaurant food, customers say. “Texas Roadhouse is fantastic for the value. I’ve had pretentious steakhouse steaks that were double the price and half as good. I keep two bottles of their steak sauce on hand at home for burgers, steaks, and really anything I feel like dipping. For like four bucks a bottle, it’s a steal given the price of some steak sauces right now,” one fan said. “I’ve been to most of the steak houses in Vegas, I’d take TR over all but 1 or 2. Not even at the price point, just in general,” another agreed.