TGI Fridays Is Adding a Major Twist to the Menu at More Than 140 Locations

What are your favorite go-to items at TGI Fridays? Perhaps the Spinach and Artichoke Dip followed by the Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich. Or maybe the Cajun Shrimp and Chicken or the Center Cut Sirloin with mashed potatoes and Lemon Butter Broccoli topped with Parmesan Butter. And what about the sushi? That's right, whether you realize it or not, TGI Fridays is now serving sushi.

The new item is coming to more than 140 TGI Fridays locations nationwide, after being available for takeout at just 17 spots in 2022. The sushi is created in partnership with Krispy Rice which is also behind the popular upscale Katsuya sushi. With Krispy Rice, customers can order traditional rolls and sides as well as raw fish on grilled sushi rice.

"These exciting collaborations introduce the TGI Fridays brand to entirely new audiences and give new reasons for visitation," CEO Brandon Coleman said about the chain's partnerships with Krispy Rice and other brands such as Happy Dad Hard Seltzer and Howler Head. "This is an incredibly exciting time for TGI Fridays and these collabs are just the beginning of an innovative approach to building our brand."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Indeed, TGI Fridays is hoping that the additions will bring a much-needed financial boost which is why it will eventually be available at over 300 locations.

So what exactly can you order from TGI Fridays if you're in the mood for sushi? There's the Original Baked Crab Handroll, which will satisfy your sushi-loving palate with baked crab and rice wrapped in soy paper. Or maybe the Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice which comes garnished with serrano. Of course, those are just two of the options. That's not to mention other offerings like the Krispy Krunch Box, Two of a Kind Box, and Krispy Heaven which offer diners a little bit of this and that to deliver a whole lot of sushi deliciousness.

Granted, this menu addition might come as a surprise to customers. As one person on Twitter admitted, "A new sushi place cropped up near me, and I've ordered a handful of times from them. Today I tried to figure out where it's located and I was surprised to see it's based out of a TGIFRIDAYS?????" If you're a fan of sushi, then you may want to try what TGI Fridays is serving up and let it surprise you, too.