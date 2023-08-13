6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Sushi

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sushi is so much more than mere rice, raw fish, and sliced vegetables. When crafted just right, the iconic Japanese dish is an amalgamation of some of the absolute best food qualities, like umami-forward flavors and tantalizing textures. Sushi becomes even more tantalizing when you consider the almost never-ending variety of choices that are available, from basic nigiri, or raw sliced fish on rice, to elaborate specialty rolls.

Any diehard sushi lover knows that there are tons of amazing local sushi-slinging restaurants around the United States when you look hard enough. But for those who may not have access to a great local sushi restaurant—or have a hankering for some chain eatery food—several major restaurant chains offer some standout sushi menus.

Of course, this includes chain restaurants that became famous for their sushi in the first place. But you can also find fan-favorite sushi options at some major chains where sushi is only one of several menu highlights.

Here are six restaurant chains that serve the best sushi.

1 Benihana

While it's easy to get distracted by the highly trained chefs whipping up tasty hibachi meals right before your eyes at Benihana, customers also adore the chain's sushi. And to say that the options are plentiful would be an understatement.

The chain offers several cold sushi appetizers to start your meal, plus a handful of complex specialty rolls and more than a dozen classic rolls. If you have trouble picking your dinner when faced with so many options, you can opt for one of the sushi entrées that feature assorted nigiri, sashimi (fresh sliced raw fish), and sushi, plus a side of miso soup and salad.

"Benihana has the best sushi to me," one fan recently raved on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

2 Nobu

Celebrities are frequently spotted dining at some of the many Nobu restaurants across the United States, but you don't have to be an A-lister to indulge in the chain's ultra-popular sushi.

Nobu is the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, best-known for his fusion of Japanese cuisine with Peruvian ingredients. While Nobu restaurants do offer regular cold and hot dishes, like the signature Black Cod in Miso, the sushi is one of the major menu standouts. Nobu serves dozens of different kinds of sashimi, nigiri, and sushi, from classics like spicy tuna to higher-end options like lobster tempura.

Some customers on social media attest that the sushi at Nobu is the "best" they've ever had.

3 Kona Grill

Customers don't just crave the sushi at Kona Grill. They need it—or at least, they say they do.

The chain's menu is a hodgepodge of different beloved delicacies from around the world, and sushi is a major part of that selection. Kona Grill serves common sushi varieties like Philadelphia and California rolls, but it also isn't afraid to get a little experimental. Look no further than the Coconut Shrimp specialty roll that features toasted macadamia nuts, mango, cucumber, hibiscus nectar cream cheese, and soy paper. There's also the aptly named Fire Dragon Roll that is "fire-finished" tableside.

No matter which kind of sushi you opt for at Kona Grill, you can indulge with the knowledge that all of the ingredients are fresh and hand-selected from trusted sources, according to the brand's website. The seafood, for example, is freshly caught and flown in daily from the Pacific Ocean.

"Kona Grill sushi is the best," a fan gushed in a post on X.

4 Sugarfish

Sugarfish goes above and beyond to ensure that guests only get the best of the best when it comes to sushi. For starters, the chain carefully selects only the highest quality fish for its selection of sashimi, sushi, and hand rolls.

"When it comes to quality fish, there is no compromise," the company notes on its website.

Sugarfish is also so dedicated to serving the absolute best sushi rice that it spent 18 months and more than $50,000 to modify its preferred rice cookers so they could achieve a restaurant-grade certification. The result? Top-notch sushi that is "always on point," in the words of one customer.

Sugarfish currently operates 15 locations in Los Angeles and New York.

5 Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

The only thing better than a great dinner is a dinner with great entertainment. At Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, you can have both.

Kura offers a wide selection of nigiri, sushi, hand rolls, sides, and desserts, all of which are delivered straight to your table by an undeniably fun conveyor belt.

The best part about Kura, aside from the conveyor-belt gimmick, is that it's committed to using the best ingredients for its signature sushi. The imported, additive-free wasabi is processed and manufactured in Japan specifically for Kura. The sushi rice is seasoned with a premium vinegar mix manufactured at Kura's Japan headquarters. And if you opt for one of Kura's soups or noodle dishes to round out your meal, you'll be sipping on broth that's made from scratch every day.

So grab a seat, monitor all the various plates of Japanese eats rolling past your table, and spend a night sampling all the sushi you've ever dreamed of trying.

Kura currently has 49 locations across the United States. You can find the closest one by checking the chain's website.

6 P.F. Chang's

If you can manage to pull your eyes away from the lettuce wraps and Mongolian Beef that P.F. Chang's is famous for, take a moment to peruse the sushi menu. According to the chain's website, all of its sushi is made with authentic ingredients, rolled by hand, and served with house-made sauces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While the Asian-inspired restaurant chain doesn't have a super lengthy list of sushi options, it does offer all of the greatest hits. Think spicy tuna rolls, shrimp tempura rolls, and, of course, California rolls.

On top of the classics, the chain also boasts a couple of more unique options for the extra adventurous sushi eaters. Look no further than the Kung Pao Dragon Roll, which upgrades a basic California roll with seared Ahi tuna, sriracha, tempura crunch, and peanuts.