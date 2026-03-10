6 Frozen French Fries That Are Thicker Than Any Other Brand

Enjoy restaurant-style steak fries at home with these thick-cut frozen options.

A serving of frozen fries is the perfect convenient accompaniment to any meal (or just as a tasty snack by itself). The frozen options take no time at all to heat up in the oven, air fryer and even the microwave, although the microwave won’t get that perfect crispy consistency. If you want proper “fat” steak fries that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfectly seasoned, there are several options to choose from. Here are six frozen French fries that are thick, pub-style fries.

Ore-Ida Classic Thick Cut Steak French Fries

Ore-Ida Classic Thick Cut Steak French Fries are gluten-free and easy to prep in the oven or air fryer. “Crispy and golden, our gluten-free fries offer a crispy outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success,” the brand says, recommending that they are tossed onto a sheet to bake them in the oven for perfect golden fries every time. “The thick cut gives them a satisfying bite, and they hold up well whether baked or air-fried,” one shopper said.

Lamb Weston Grown in Idaho® Hand Cut Style Fries

Shoppers rave about the size and quality of the Lamb Weston Grown in Idaho® Hand Cut Style Fries, which are crispy, skin-on, golden brown, home style-cut fries cut from 100% real Idaho® Potatoes. “They’re all potato, no fillers, and cut like a perfect chunky restaurant fry,” one fan said. “Put them on a parchment sheet on a cookie sheet in my convection oven for specified time and temp. Crispy outside, and tender inside with great potato flavor. A winner.”

Red Robin Seasoned Steak Fries

Red Robin Seasoned Steak Fries are thick and flavorful. “They get crisp on the outside and there is enough potato on the inside that you can really get that steak fry taste. The seasoning is great. I don’t even need ketchup or dipping sauce with them,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Signature SELECT Classic Steak Cut French Fried Potatoes

Shoppers love the Signature SELECT Classic Steak Cut French Fried Potatoes, citing the value and quality compared to name brands. “These are some of the best frozen fries you can get and at a really good price,” one fan said. Good thick pieces and excellent quality. Good value too,” another commented in the reviews.

Great Value Steak Cut French Fried Potatoes

Great Value Steak Cut French Fried Potatoes are convenient and delicious, shoppers say. “So much better than the crinkle style, straight cut which tend to become potato chip level crunchy in the air fryer. These are chunkier cuts of potato that do not turn into burnt chips,” one fan shared.

Kroger® Frozen Steak Fries

Kroger® Frozen Steak Fries are the perfect thicker-cut option, fans rave. “This is my new favorite brand of steak fries. Not only are they awesome, they’re very reasonably priced,” one shopper shared. “They’re thick enough and cook up beautifully in my air fryer. Highly recommend!”