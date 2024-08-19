Tim Hortons Just Unveiled an Exciting Fall Menu With 2 Brand-New Lattes

You may still be enjoying the flavors of summer, but coffee shops and bakeries are ready to say hello to fall. You know what that means: apple and pumpkin spice are about to take over.

In line with the season, Tim Hortons just announced its fall menu, which officially drops on Wednesday, Aug. 21. This year's lineup includes two new drinks, along with returning beverages and baked goods.

The first new menu item customers can score is the Caramel Apple Latte, a creamy espresso-based drink with natural apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors, plus a whipped topping and caramel drizzle. Customers can enjoy this hot or iced.

Tim Hortons is also rolling out a new Chai Latte blend, which is now "creamier and richer," according to the chain. This beverage will be available starting on Sept. 18 and contains black tea, "bold exotic spices," honey, and vanilla flavor. Customers can order this in its original form or opt for a vanilla variety. Like the Caramel Apple Latte, this drink can be hot or iced.

Joining the two new items are four returning seasonal drinks. Of course, there's the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte (330 calories per medium), which can be hot or iced. This has an espresso base with pumpkin spice flavor, whipped topping, and a pumpkin spice-flavored drizzle.

Then, there are a few other options for those craving a cold coffee drink. There's the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp (520 calories per medium), which is Tim Hortons' signature sweet, frozen blended coffee made with pumpkin spice flavor, whipped topping, and a pumpkin spice-flavored drizzle.

There are also two fall cold brew drinks. The Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam (430 calories per medium) consists of Tim Hortons' iced cold brew coffee, which is steeped for 16 hours and made with pumpkin spice flavor and a "swirl of cream." The coffee is finished with cold foam and, like the other fall drinks, a pumpkin spice-flavored drizzle.

The second option is the Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew. This features a cold brew with maple syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors, along with cream. The drink is then blanketed with cold foam and dusted with cinnamon.

If you'd like to munch on something as you sip your fall beverage, Tim Hortons has a few returning treats. There's the Pumpkin Spice Donut, which is covered in a sugary sweet glaze. There's also the Pumpkin Spice Muffin, which contains a sweet cream cheese filling.

For something a little more savory, the chain is bringing back its Maple Waffle Sandwich on Sept. 18. This menu item includes sweet maple waffles, a choice of bacon or sausage, melted American cheese, and a freshly cracked egg.

Tim Hortons granted Tim Rewards Members early access to its Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spiced Iced Capp, and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam on Aug. 7 as part of a digital-only offer that's available through Aug. 20. Customers can score these drinks through Mobile Order & Pay, Tim Hortons delivery, and Scan & Pay before the items officially launch.

Tim Hortons is just one of several chains to recently announce fall menu offerings. Earlier this month, Cracker Barrel released its fall menu, which includes both sweet and savory options like Southern Apple Cobbler (620 calories) and Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie (1,590 calories).

Nutrition information has been included where available.