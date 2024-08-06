Dunkin's Fall Menu Will Feature a Brand-New Beverage & Spooky Halloween Items

Although summer isn't over, Dunkin's fall menu is already being leaked online. As the pumpkin spice season is soon upon us, Dunkin' fans are eagerly awaiting to see the new items they'll be fawning over all the way to Christmas.

Although Dunkin' has yet to officially announce its fall 2024 menu, fast-food insider @makie_devo recently took to TikTok to share some leaked details. The social media user reported that the first half of the chain's fall menu will drop on Aug. 28, which is later than last year's Aug. 16 launch. Then, on Oct. 16, Dunkin' will introduce the second half of its fall menu, which will be Halloween-focused.

Starting on Aug. 28, customers can choose from a variety of new and returning fall-themed beverages and bites. And perhaps the biggest innovation landing at Dunkin' soon is the Dunkalatte. This is a new drink concept that comes hot or iced and features a blend of rich espresso and a proprietary coffee milk made with Dunkin's coffee extract. Basically, a latte made with coffee-flavored milk.

Along with the Dunkalatte, Dunkin' is also bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Almond Spice Coffee, both of which come hot or iced.

For customers looking to pair their fall drink with some food, Dunkin' is bringing back several popular options. These include the Loaded Hash Browns, Pumpkin Donut and Munchkins, Pumpkin Muffin, and Banana Chocolate Chip Bread. The Apple Cider Donut is also returning but will only be available until Oct. 15. Additionally, Dunkin' fans will once again be able to enjoy the chain's Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon as Snackin' Bacon, on a sandwich, and in a Wake-Up Wrap.

On Oct. 16, the chain is switching gears to Spooky Season. You can look forward to the Potion Macchiato, a purple-colored coffee drink made with espresso and a marshmallow ube swirl. Like the other fall beverages, customers can order this hot or iced. In terms of food, there will be a new purple Spider Donut, along with the Halloween Sprinkle Takeover donuts. To make things even more festive, Dunkin' will offer Halloween Munchkin Buckets. These hold 50 munchkins and will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

After @markie_devo announced Dunkin's upcoming menu additions, many fans shared their excitement in the comments.

"Maple bacon and banana bread yes!!!!!!"

"The chokehold the loaded hash browns had on me last year."

"Ube and marshmallow? I WILL TAKE 10."

"The pumpkin munchkins are my fav!"

Meanwhile, others expressed their desire to see the return of previous fall menu items, such as the Iced Apple Cider and Apple Cranberry Refresher.

Dunkin' isn't the only chain to recently have its fall menu leaked online. @markie_devo recently unveiled Starbucks' 2024 fall menu, which will allegedly launch on Aug. 22.