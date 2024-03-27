Tim Hortons Just Dropped 3 Exciting New Cookies

Tim Hortons has no shortage of options when you're in the mood for something sweet. And the chain's selection of treats only continues to grow.

This week, Tim Hortons announced the launch of its Dream Cookies, which are now available in the U.S. The chain first introduced these cookies in Canada last June.

Baked fresh daily, the Dream Cookies are available in three flavors. The Reese's variety (380 calories) consists of a peanut butter cookie filled with pecans and topped with Reese's Minis. The M&M's option (360 calories) features a sugar cookie studded with white chocolate chips and M&M's Minis. And finally, completing the new trio is the Rocky Road Dream Cookie (320 calories), which is a chocolate cookie filled with pecans, marshmallows, and chocolate.

"For 60 years, the Tim Hortons brand has been synonymous with great coffee and delicious baked goods with amazing everyday value," Holly Ramsden, Vice President of Marketing at Tim Hortons U.S., said in a news release. "We can't wait for guests to experience our elevated Dream Cookie platform and discover their new favorite cookies!"

The Dream Cookies aren't the only recent additions to Tim Hortons' menu. Earlier this month, the chain rolled out several new and returning spring menu items, which include both drinks and desserts.

New to the beverage menu is the Cherry Berry Refresher (110 calories). This non-caffeinated iced drink features notes of black cherry, pomegranate, blueberry, and strawberry. There's also a new croissant (480 calories) filled with Nutella and sweet whipped cream, dusted in powdered sugar, and topped with a dollop of Nutella.

In addition to these new options, Tim Hortons brought back its line of hazelnut mocha drinks (440-640 calories) and two Easter donuts (290-310 calories).

Beyond the menu item releases, the coffee chain is celebrating its 60th birthday with its Roll Up to Win promotion, which is running through March 31. With this promotion, Tim Rewards members can earn "rolls" after purchasing eligible hot or iced drinks. Promotion participants can then swipe up on these rolls to unlock prizes. These range from gift cards and free Tim Hortons products to a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e