Tom Brady Just Launched a New Snack and Even Serena Williams Is Impressed

Over the years, there has been an undeniable obsession with Tom Brady's diet. In 2021, at the age of 43, he became the oldest player ever to play in the Super Bowl and is one of the most celebrated athletes of all time. The NFL alum has always maintained that his healthy eating habits are one of his secrets to longevity and has gone on to launch a successful line of products supporting his health habits, ranging from protein powder and supplements to electrolytes. This week, the GOAT announced he is launching a brand new snack — and it might surprise you.

In March, GOAT Gummies, a gummy snack, will be available exclusively on the Gopuff instant platform, according to Hype Beast. The snacks are organic and vegan, made without artificial sweeteners, artificial dyes, and artificial flavors, and are made of real fruit.

The gummies will be available in three flavors, Sweet Rush (pear, mango, passion fruit, and cherry), Sour Burst (tangerine, apricot, and grapefruit), and finally Tropic Fusion (passion fruit, raspberry, and pomegranate.)

"Some may have heard about my dietary restrictions, but I do enjoy snacking," Brady said in a statement. "For me, it was important to create a snack that both tastes amazing and is made with ingredients I can trust and understand; something I can feel good about eating and sharing with my kids. Gopuff is a proven brand incubator and has been a fantastic partner throughout the development process. We can't wait to introduce GOAT gummies to the world."

Apparently, Serena Williams is one of the first people who get to experience them. The fellow GOAT took to her IG Story to reveal a gift she was sent from Brady: A three-pack set of gummies. "I just got this from Tom Brady," she says in the video, reading the box, which states "For GOATS only." "Yum, let me taste these," she gushes.

In 2024 Brady, an investor in Gopuff, entered into a multi-year partnership with them, announcing he would be collaborating with the company on product development, content creation and more."Since my first time using Gopuff, I've been amazed by how fast and seamless the deliveries are, offering so many different options right at your fingertips," he said in a press release. "I'm excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers."