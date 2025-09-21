6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ice Cream in America

Craving something cold and sweet? Ice cream is obviously the best choice to satisfy a hankering. But, when you don’t have an ice cream shop around and feel like something other than grocery store options, many chains actually serve great quality frozen treats–and we mean real ice cream-not soft serve that isn’t considered ice cream by the FDA. Here are six restaurants that deliver on top-notch ice cream, according to customer reviews.

Culver’s

Infamous for their smashed-styled beef patties and juicy burgers, Culver’s is a favorite spot for many, but it’s also a go-to for ice cream. On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Culver’s is Underrated” along with a photo of different flavors of ice cream. Another wrote, “Midnight Toffee is so good.” A third diner wrote, “Chocolate Volcano is my all time favorite. I get it in pint version to take home.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s

While McDonald’s is one of the top burger joints, the popular chain also serves highly-rated ice cream. On Reddit, a diner wrote, “nothing beats an ice cream cone from Mcdonalds!” A former McDonald’s employee agreed and shared, “True. I used to sneak myself ice cream when I worked there.” Another wrote, “I love it too! Something about it just tastes different than any other soft serve.”

7 Ice Cream Brands Sold at Costco That Actually Use Real Cream

Sonic Drive-In

Loved for its unique drive-in experience and vast menu, Sonic Drive-In is another chain customers love for its ice cream. On Yelp one fan wrote, “My boyfriend got the cookie dough ice cream blast and I got then Reese’s peanut butter one. Both were so good and really hit the spot for our sweet treat!” On Reddit, a diner shared, “Out of the fast food I have around me, Sonic has the best milkshakes. And now they have 1.99 smalls, which is about the cheapest you’re gonna find. I always get a fresh banana shake with peanut butter added.”

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has several menu items that have achieved a cult following status like the tacos and seasoned curly fries, but the chain also serves shakes with real ice cream and some customers can’t get enough. One fan on Reddit wrote, “no but seriously where in the world does jack in the box get the ice cream for there milkshakes hi people who work at jack in the box in la im that guy that goes to your store every year and just wants a chocolate shake with no cherry with a spoon lol its the best thing on the menu but i cant get it because i live in montana where there is no jack in the box but if i show up at your location just thats the only thing i need a chocolate shake with no cherry and a spoon to eat it with LOL.” Another wrote, “well everytime i fly to california i have to get one every single time.”

Arby’s

Known for its wide selection of tasty meat sandwiches and special sauce, Arby’s also serves shakes with real ice cream that people rave about. In a Reddit thread about chains that use real ice cream, one diner wrote, “Lowkey some of the best shakes.” Another wrote, “High key. Arby’s is good and I will defend them.”

RELATED: The Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State Has Just Been Announced



In-N-Out Burger

From the fresh, never frozen burgers to the not so secret menu, there’s plenty of things to love about In-N-Out, including the shakes that are made with real ice cream. One fan on Reddit wrote, “The vanilla shake is really the best one I think. It tastes very vanilla-y and it’s amazing when you dip the fries in it.” Another diner shared, “The Neopolitan milkshake is hands down the most delicious thing $3.17 can buy.”