15 Popular Fall Items That Have Already Landed at Trader Joe's

The official start of fall is less than five days away, and it's about time you start indulging in pumpkin spice and apple cider everything. And just like every year, you can find some delightful seasonal products at Trader Joe's.

Over the last couple of weeks, the beloved grocery chain has been releasing various autumn-themed goodies, creating immense buzz on social media. From baked goods and frozen treats to snacks, soups, and spreads, TJ's is practically spilling over with fall foods. Here are just some of the many items to look out for on your next shopping trip.

1 Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies

A visit to Trader Joe's would be incomplete without snagging a box of Joe-Joe's. This newly released cookie elevates the original Pumpkin Joe-Joe's by being dipped in a sweet pumpkin spice-flavored yogurt and topped with sea salt. As the grocery chain writes on its website, "It's pumpkin spice on pumpkin spice here, people." Try them for yourself for $4.29!

2 Pumpkin Ginger Hold the Cone

They say good things come in small packages—and these miniature ice cream cones are no exception. Priced at $3.79 for a box of eight, this frozen dessert features a ginger-flavored cone topped with pumpkin ice cream that's been covered in a sweet confectionary coating.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While the Hold the Cone line already includes several flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, chocolate chip, and coffee bean, people are clearly pumped for pumpkin, with several social media users expressing their fondness for the flavor. "This is hands down the best one for my money! 😍😍😍," one person wrote on Instagram.

3 Pumpkin Ice Cream

If cones aren't your thing, you can still scoop up another fall-themed, freezer aisle-favorite for $4.49. TJ's Pumpkin Ice Cream is made with a combination of pumpkin purée, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and "a hint of clove." Plus, according to the grocer's website, it's made with only 25% overrun, which is the air added to the ice cream. This helps create a richer and denser consistency, Trader Joe's notes.

4 Salted Maple Ice Cream

Salty meets sweet in this frozen treat. Pop open a pint to uncover creamy salted maple-flavored ice cream with salted maple swirls—all for just $3.49.

Despite being in Trader Joe's freezer section for a short period of time, this new item has already stirred up a social media frenzy. After Instagram user @traderjoeslist announced the ice cream's debut, more than a couple hundred comments flooded in, with one person writing, "It's incredible. It's heavenly. I want to marry it." Another user added, "Running through the house waving my hands and screaming🥳🥳🥳."

5 Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Mix

Baking season is about to be in full swing, and TJ's has a brand-new baking mix for you to try. This new addition blends the elements of the cherished breakfast treat with a classic dessert to create the ultimate brunch-friendly item. Available for $3.99, this boxed mix only requires eggs, butter, and water to create sweet cinnamon-filled squares drizzled with powdered sugar icing.

6 Apple Cider Donuts

This classic fall dessert made its appearance in stores relatively early this year. On August 25, @traderjoeslist announced via Instagram that the Apple Cider Donuts are back for $4.49—and they also asked users how they enjoy the treat. Some recommendations included warming them up in the air fryer or microwave, dunking them in coffee, or topping them with ice cream.

7 Cinnamon Bun Spread

These 10-ounce jars are filled with the sweet, gooey goodness captured in cinnamon buns—only now, you can spread it onto whatever you want.

One Instagram user wrote, "O my gosh I missed this spread so much!! 👏" Meanwhile, in a recent Reddit thread dedicated to the launch of Trader Joe's fall items, one person shared that they just tried the Cinnamon Bun Spread, noting that "it's probably one of the best TJ's products [they've] ever tasted."

8 Organic Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark

Pumpkin spice and chocolate are some of life's biggest pleasures. Lucky for you, Trader Joe's brought the two together in one crunchy snack.

This gluten-free, vegan treat features pumpkin spice-flavored granola blanketed with dark chocolate and topped with pumpkin seeds. According to Instagram user @traderjoeslist, who announced the product's return, "The ratio of dark chocolate to granola is perfect 🙌."

9 This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar Cereal Bars

So, this pumpkin walks into a bar—literally. Priced at $1.99 per box, these pumpkin-flavored cereal bars are made with several classic fall ingredients, including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves. Grab box when for an easy, on-the-go snack—or to simply keep the fall vibes going.

10 Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread

Give your favorite bagel spread a fall-inspired twist. About two weeks ago, @traderjoeslist shared that Trader Joe's pumpkin-flavored cream cheese is back in stores again for $2.29. The post attracted nearly 590 comments, with many users expressing their excitement for the product's reappearance.

"Im not about this early fall life BUT I can get down with some pumpkin cream cheese asap 🤤," one person wrote, while another one commented, "This is one of my all time favs 😍."

11 Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage

Another fall-themed, non-dairy product is back in the refrigerated section for $2.99. @traderjoeslist announced the item's return on September 2, and more than 280 Instagram users flocked to the comments section, with some even sharing recommendations on how they use the oat beverage.

"Pro tip use this to make overnight oats 😋," one Instagrammer suggested. "Makes great ice cream shakes," another one added.

12 Autumnal Harvest Soup

If you're looking for an easy-to-prepare comfort meal, then Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup could be for you. Available for $3.99, this creamy tomato-based soup is made with butternut squash, pumpkin, tomatoes, and heavy cream and is seasoned with rosemary and sage. Simply pour the soup into a saucepan and stir over medium heat for six to eight minutes or microwave on high for three to four minutes.

13 Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

This frozen meal features mezzi rigatoni that's been covered in sauce made with three cheeses—cheddar, gouda, and parmesan—along with béchamel, butternut squash purée, and seasonal spices.

And even though it's only available during the fall, it's still considered an all-around TJ's favorite. "It shows up on our Customer Choice Awards every year as a top five favorite because people buy enough of it to stock their freezers for months," Tara Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Trader Joe's, shared in the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast.

14 Pumpkin Ravioli

Priced at $3.69 per box, Trader Joe's Honey Roasted Ravioli features brightly colored pasta filled with a mixture of pumpkin, honey, spices, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. While the grocery chain notes that the ravioli are "flavorful enough that they need very little saucy embellishment," for those who want an add-on, TJ's suggests topping them with butter, extra virgin olive oil, or the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce.

15 Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

Speaking of the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce, it's back for $3.99. Sweet, savory, and creamy, this tomato-based sauce strays from the traditional variety with the addition of pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrot purees. Talk about an autumnal harvest.