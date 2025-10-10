7 Trader Joe’s Fall Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Now

Because I write about food and beverages daily, hitting a few popular stores regularly is part of my job description. One of those is Trader Joe’s. Whenever I hit my local Pennsylvania store, I talk to everyone working there, enquiring about the latest, greatest, and most popular products flying off the shelves. I also research online, checking Trader Joe’s influencer social media accounts. Here are the 7 Trader Joe’s fall finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

Savory Squash Pastry Bites

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about Savory Squash Pastry Bites. “These are back and I personally love them! They are delicate and the filing is delish… make sure not to overcook them 🙂 are you a fan??” they wrote. “These are soooo good!” confirms a shopper.

Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows

Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows are a quick hit with fans. Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared a recipe to use them with. “Make these delicious maple marshmallow🍁 chocolate chip cookies,” they wrote. “Combine the dry ingredients and wet then slowly combine and bake for 10-11 mins at 350 degrees.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

½ cup unsalted butter cool (softened)

1/2 cup of each brown and white sugar

2 eggs cold

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1.5 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Half a bag of maple 🍁 marshmallows

Light Up Air Plants and Ghouls

Light Up Air Plants and Ghouls are the hottest items in the plant section of the store, just $6.99.

“I couldn’t resist picking up a few more of these as gifts. They are so cute especially when lit up. Did you grab one?” Trader Joe’s Obsessed asked followers. ” just impulsively bought an orange one last night. So cute!” one responded. “Bought them yesterday.. they are so cute.. and I love that they light up,” added another.

Apple Pie Spread

Trader Joe’s Aficionado shared a bunch of new product drops, including Apple pie spread. “Yes, it goes on toast, but also on a spoon straight to your mouth,” they wrote.

Lattice Ketchup Potato Chips

If you loves french fries with ketchup, grab a bag of the newest TJ’s snack. “New drop at Trader Joe’s: Lattice Ketchup Potato Chips 🍅🥔✨ If ketchup is your love language, these are basically a love letter to your taste buds. Me? I’m team BBQ all the way, so these didn’t win my heart, but I know some of you will go all-in for them,” Trader Joe’s Aficionado wrote.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Over in the prepared food section, there is a new Asian inspired item. “Tried the new ready-to-eat Chicken Lettuce Wraps at Trader Joe’s and… let’s just say they didn’t exactly knock me off my feet 🥬🐔.The lettuce was crisp, the sauce was the star ⭐, but the ground chicken was kinda… meh. Not much flavor, and I missed that crunch you usually get from water chestnuts (though I get why they wouldn’t make it into a premade meal). Overall: not terrible, just not the TJ’s home run I was hoping for. But hey, the sauce definitely carried the team here. Would I buy again? Maybe if I was really craving lettuce wraps and didn’t feel like cooking,” Trader Joe’s Aficionado wrote. “Aw I loved it!” commented one shopper.

Protein Pancakes

Over in the freezer section there is a new breakfast food. “New at Trader Joe’s: PROTEIN PANCAKES!” wrote Trader Joe’s Aficionado. “Fluffy, golden, and stacked with 20g of protein per package, finally, a breakfast that lets you flex and feast at the same time.”