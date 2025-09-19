7 Best Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Fall is officially here on September 22, but at Trader Joe’s, the cozy season is upon us. The aisles of the store are brimming with new and exciting fall-inspired products, as well as annual customer favorites returning. What should you throw in your cart this week? Here are the 7 best Trader Joe’s seasonal finds hitting shelves this week.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Donus Holes
“The pumpkin pie spiced donut holes are here! They are also gluten free! I can’t wait to try!” wrote Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “They are incredible!!!! Paired with the new spiced apple cider 🍎☕️,” commented a shopper. “OMGGGGGG I WAS JUST DAY DREAMING OF THESE AND WANTING THEM!!! I hope mine has them tomorrow!!!!”
Pumpkin Mousse Cakes
Trader Joe’s So Obsessed shared about a favorite dessert. “Couldn’t resist grabbing these delicious pumpkin mousse cakes! I usually buy three and freeze a few for Halloween 🎃,” she wrote. “Too cute,” commented a shopper.
Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
The check out gal at my shop recommended Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, dubbed “the GOAT!” by Trader Joe’s Aficionado. “Round 1 of TJ’s Fall Comebacks is HERE ✨Some of my all-time favorites are officially back,” they wrote.
Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce
Trader Joe’s List shared about a new easy meal. “I’m whispering so we can keep this one for ourselves 🤫Trader Joe’s new Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce is the kind of freezer find that feels like takeout without the wait. Lisa gave it a 7.8/10, mainly for the flavor-packed sauce that brings all the comfort food vibes. The pasta holds up well for a microwave meal, and at $4.49 with 27g of protein, it’s an easy lunch or dinner backup,” they wrote.
Maple Cold Foam Creamer
Shoppers are going wild over Maple Cold Foam Creamer, a fun new product to jazz up your cup of Joe. “The Maple 🍁 cold foam creamer is so delightful! It’s a tad sweet but the maple flavor is there and it’s so creamy & fun!” writes Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “Yummy,” commented a follower.
Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt
Trader Joe’s and Target Finds shared about a returning yougurt. “Fall flavors arriving at Trader Joe’s 🍂Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon 🍎 Greek Yogurt is back!” Lots of shoppers were excited. “Yessss! My fave yogurt!!!” wrote one. “Those apple yogurts! My fav!!!” added another.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Over in the refrigerator section, Loaded Mashed Potatoes are hitting shelves. The ready-to-heat dish is neatly packaged and ready to serve in a 16-ounce tray filled with a hearty portion of creamy, marvelously mashed potatoes loaded with shreds of sharp Cheddar cheese, tangy sour cream, sliced scallions, and smoky bits of uncured bacon.