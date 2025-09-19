 Skip to content

7 Best Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Trader Joe’s aisles are packed with fall favorites and new seasonal treats this week.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on September 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM

 Fall is officially here on September 22, but at Trader Joe’s, the cozy season is upon us. The aisles of the store are brimming with new and exciting fall-inspired products, as well as annual customer favorites returning. What should you throw in your cart this week? Here are the 7 best Trader Joe’s seasonal finds hitting shelves this week.

Pumpkin Pie Spice Donus Holes

Trader Joe’s

“The pumpkin pie spiced donut holes are here! They are also gluten free! I can’t wait to try!” wrote Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “They are incredible!!!! Paired with the new spiced apple cider 🍎☕️,” commented a shopper. “OMGGGGGG I WAS JUST DAY DREAMING OF THESE AND WANTING THEM!!! I hope mine has them tomorrow!!!!”

Pumpkin Mousse Cakes

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s So Obsessed shared about a favorite dessert. “Couldn’t resist grabbing these delicious pumpkin mousse cakes! I usually buy three and freeze a few for Halloween 🎃,” she wrote. “Too cute,” commented a shopper.

7 Trader Joe’s Items With the Best Value Right Now

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Tader Joe’s

The check out gal at my shop recommended Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, dubbed “the GOAT!” by Trader Joe’s Aficionado. “Round 1 of TJ’s Fall Comebacks is HERE ✨Some of my all-time favorites are officially back,” they wrote.

Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s List shared about a new easy meal. “I’m whispering so we can keep this one for ourselves 🤫Trader Joe’s new Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce is the kind of freezer find that feels like takeout without the wait. Lisa gave it a 7.8/10, mainly for the flavor-packed sauce that brings all the comfort food vibes. The pasta holds up well for a microwave meal, and at $4.49 with 27g of protein, it’s an easy lunch or dinner backup,” they wrote.

Maple Cold Foam Creamer

Trader Joe’s

Shoppers are going wild over Maple Cold Foam Creamer, a fun new product to jazz up your cup of Joe. “The Maple 🍁 cold foam creamer is so delightful! It’s a tad sweet but the maple flavor is there and it’s so creamy & fun!” writes Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “Yummy,” commented a follower.

Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s and Target Finds shared about a returning yougurt. “Fall flavors arriving at Trader Joe’s 🍂Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon 🍎 Greek Yogurt is back!” Lots of shoppers were excited. “Yessss! My fave yogurt!!!” wrote one. “Those apple yogurts! My fav!!!” added another.

 

7 Trader Joe’s Meals Shoppers Say Take Zero Effort

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Trader Joe’s

Over in the refrigerator section, Loaded Mashed Potatoes are hitting shelves. The ready-to-heat dish is neatly packaged and ready to serve in a 16-ounce tray filled with a hearty portion of creamy, marvelously mashed potatoes loaded with shreds of sharp Cheddar cheese, tangy sour cream, sliced scallions, and smoky bits of uncured bacon.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • 7 Best Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

    7 Best Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds

  • 7 Packaged Hot Dogs Made Without Filler

    7 Packaged Hot Dogs Made Without Filler

  • 7 Costco Changes Members Are Begging For Right Now

    7 Costco Changes Members Are Begging For

  • Costco September Deals

    11 Best Costco Deals With New Savings

  • Costco New Low Price

    11 Best Costco Items With "New Lower Prices"

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family