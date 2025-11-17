7 Trader Joe’s Holiday Snacks and Treats Shoppers Are Raving About

Trader Joe’s seasonal holiday selection is something to look forward to all year—not only does the store bring back old favorites but there’s always something new and exciting hitting shelves during the festive months. Right now the store has some treats and snacks so delicious customers are going out of their way to find them and stock up. Here are seven Trader Joe’s holiday snacks shoppers are obsessed with right now.

French Galettes Butter Cookies

The Trader Joe’s French Galettes Butter Cookies ($3.49) are so good they’re dangerous, customers say. “They’re so good 😭 I’ve been alternating topping them with a schmear of pistachio cream, lemon curd, and goat cheese with a drizzle of hot honey as an occasional sanity treat but I literally have to hide them from myself so I forget about them for a few days,” one shopper said.

Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Trader Joe’s Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert ($4.29) is made with coconut and fans love it. “THIS IS SO GOOD. It’s creamy and there’s no coconut flavor, just vanilla. I ate some with the Valencia peanut butter and it was exquisite,” one shopper said.

Sleigh Ride Cookies

The Sleigh Ride Cookies ($3.99) are a must-have seasonal treat from Trader Joe’s. “Oh man. Just tried these and came looking for a thread. These cookies are amazing. I’m going to get in so much trouble while these are in stock,” one Redditor said.

Clotted Cream Fudge

Clotted Cream Fudge ($2.99) is a limited time only seasonal treat shoppers love. “The clotted cream fudge is so good! It’s very sweet so you just need a couple pieces… it tastes like the maple one but more of a caramel flavor 👏,” said the TraderJoesObsessed Instagram account.

Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar

Trader Joe’s Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar ($4.49) are outrageously good, shoppers say. “They are SO GOOD the maple flavor sneaks up on you. There are lightly crunchy maple sugar crystals in them that melt on your tongue and leave the most delicious aftertaste,” one raved. “These are the best sweet item I’ve ever tried here. They have a perfect chocolate maple balance.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mini Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

Trader Joe’s shoppers are raving about the new Mini Cinnamon Sugar Cookies ($0.99). “I loved these. The right amount of sweetness and spice. I love how light and crunchy they were too,” one said.

Trader Joe’s This Pumpkin Walks Into A Bar… Cereal Bars

Trader Joe’s This Pumpkin Walks Into A Bar… Cereal Bars ($2.49) are a seasonal item shoppers love. “Obsessed with the pumpkin cereal bar and they’re even better cold 🎃😋,” one said. “Had one of these in my lunch box which I refrigerated at work and it was SO perfect.”