Trader Joe's Mini Cheeseburgers Are Garnering Major Complaints: 'Disgusting'

It would be an understatement to call burgers a crowd-pleaser. The American staple has inspired countless versions in various sizes with different ingredient combinations. But sadly, not every burger is a hit, and according to Trader Joe's shoppers, there is such a thing as a bad burger.

This was the case for those who recently tried the grocery chain's frozen mini cheeseburgers, only to be sorely disappointed by what they claim is a sub-par product. Priced at $4.49 for a box of three, the cheeseburgers feature two fully-cooked, seasoned beef patties topped with cheddar cheese and a dollop of tangy burger sauce on sweet Hawaiian-style Aloha Rolls.

After one Reddit user asked the Trader Joe's community if this frozen item is "any good," many commenters expressed the exact opposite, with the complaints outweighing the number of positive comments.

"Disgusting. Literally threw them out instead of forcing myself to eat them. Cooked in the oven they come out dry and tough," one Reddit user wrote.

"Probably the worst item in the store," another one added.

Trader Joe's released its frozen mini cheeseburgers over the summer. Customers can prepare these by heating them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Or, they can microwave them for 50 seconds to one minute and 20 seconds, according to the packaging.

Within the customer feedback, some Redditors described the product as "too sweet," while others said it lacked flavor. The Aloha Rolls also drew in particular critique, with one shopper saying the cheeseburgers have "too much bun," and a few other Redditors describing the buns as "hard."

Another recurring sentiment from customers is that these cheeseburgers do not compare to the popular sliders from White Castle (even though they look like them), which are also sold in grocery stores.

"If I want a frozen burger White Castle is the way to go. These tasted strangely sweet," one shopper commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"At any rate, White Castle remains the undisputed champ of microwavable sliders," someone else concluded.

The mini cheeseburgers aren't the only Trader Joe's product leaving shoppers less than impressed. Multiple customers have recently expressed disappointment with the grocery chain's new Chicken Shawarma Bowl, highlighting issues with the product's flavor and texture. The ready-to-heat meal consists of basmati rice topped with red bell pepper, spinach, pickled red onion, diced and seasoned shawarma-style chicken, and a sour cream sauce.