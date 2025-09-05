September is finally here, and Trader Joe’s is here for it. This week, the store’s aisles are flooding with so many new items that shoppers and influencers have already started getting their hands on. Which should you try and what should you consider skipping? Here are the 7 best new Trader Joe’s items hitting shelves this week.

Furikake Snack Mix

Shoppers are rushing to the store for Furikake Snack Mix. “Have you tried the furikake snack mix?? For those of you who have had the ones from Hawaii Costco, those are better, but this is not bad a little on the sweet side. The wasabi peas are not spicy at all. They have a nice mochi crunch and have stayed true to some of the other snacks they have at Trader Joe’s so I would get this again. There’s not much in the bag, but I still liked it,” Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared. “I loved them,” responded a shopper.

Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces Covered in Strawberry Yogurt Candy Coating

There is a new candy in stores. “These Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces Covered in Strawberry Yogurt Candy Coating sound like the ultimate double-strawberry dream. They’re crunchy from the freeze-dried fruit, creamy from the yogurt coating, and definitely on the sweeter side,” Trader Joe’s List shared. “While they might be a little too sweet to snack on solo, we think they’d shine mixed into granola, sprinkled over ice cream, or added to a yogurt bowl for a fun texture + flavor boost. At $4.99 a bag, they’re worth a try if you love all things strawberry.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cocoa Hazelnut Crepes

If you are a fan of Nutella, pick up a pack of these crepes. “✨ New treat alert! ✨ My friend Lisa gave these Cocoa Hazelnut Crepes a try and said they could use a little something extra—like fresh strawberries or a dusting of powdered sugar—to really shine. They’re individually wrapped, filled with a smooth cocoa hazelnut crème, and can be enjoyed at room temp or warmed up for a bakery-style vibe. Would you eat them as-is, or dress them up with toppings?” Trader Joe’s List shared. “I warmed them up in the microwave for 10 seconds and ate 3 of them with whipped cream,” one person commented. “Reminds me of the ones at Costco, they’re chocolate French crepes by St Michel,” another added.

Apizza Gouda Cheese

Grab a wedge of Apizza Gouda Cheese, because it will only be available through September. This cheese, made in the Netherlands, is a cow milk Gouda with marinated tomatoes, garlic, and oregano. conjuring the “essence of a savory Italian pie.” And yes, you can grate it and use it on pizza.

Thai Red Curry Soup

If you are a fan of Thai food, you are going to want to pick up the new curry soup. “I’m really excited for this Thai style red curry soup!! 🍲 I hope it’s good! Are you going to try it?” Trader Joe’s So Obsessed shared. “I’m definitely getting this!” a shopper commented.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Doup

There is also a Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup. “Like traditional chicken soup, Trader Joe’s Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup starts with a base of savory chicken broth and hearty chunks of white chicken meat. Following this flavorful foundation, a classic mirepoix of celery, carrot, and onion adds sweetness and depth. Gluten free orzo pasta made from a blend of quinoa and rice flours provides heft and body. And for extra oomph, bright lemon juice and a blend of herbs round out this light, zesty broth,” Trader Joe’s shares.

Chocolate Whipped Light Cream

What is the only thing better than topping your dessert with whipped cream? Adding Chocolate Whipped Light Cream. “This smooth, richly-flavored treat is made with real cream and Dutch-processed cocoa powder. With 23.5% butterfat, Trader Joe’s Chocolate Whipped Light Cream is richer than many similar products, which typically contain about 20% butterfat,” Trader Joe’s explains. It’s perfect for pies, waffles, berries, beverages, and “chocolate-forward desserts,” according to the store.