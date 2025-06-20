7 Trader Joe’s–Branded Items “Better Than Name-Brand”

Much like Costco‘s Kirkland Signature private label, Trader Joe’s is quite skilled at recreating popular name-brand products as a Trader Joe’s exclusive item. These clever knockoffs often have names inspired by the original product, a cheeky nod to what the brand is trying to do: Make a better version with better ingredients and a better price point. Do they pull it off? Quite frequently, according to shoppers, who claim the Trader Joe’s version of certain products are vastly superior. Here are seven TJ’s goodies customers say are better than the name-brand.

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($2.99) are better than Takis, shoppers say. “Takis taste so artificial. I can’t eat them but my daughter likes them. These are a happy solution for us both. Last night, I ate half a bag, dipped in cream cheese for dinner,” one customer said.

Trader Joe’s Parmesan Pastry Pups

Trader Joe’s Parmesan Pastry Pups ($4.99) are hands down the best Pigs In a Blanket-type appetizer available, and much better than the big name alternatives like Hebrew National or Sabrett. “These are so good!! Especially when you dip them in nacho cheese,” one shopper said. Pro tip—cook them in the air fryer to cut down on the grease.

Fancy Cheese Crunchies

Trader Joe’s Fancy Cheese Crunchies ($3.99) are a firm fan-favorite snack. “Trader Joe’s Cheese Crunchies taste better than Cheetos,” one Redditor said. “I have to be careful because I can eat an entire bag in a day if I don’t restrain myself! I like how it has a good cheese flavor but it doesn’t overpower the corn flavor. Cheetos tend to have too strong of a flavor for me.”

Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

The Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese ($0.99) is an absolute bargain. “TJ’s tastes almost exactly like Kraft’s, but I can taste the cheddar (every so slightly) in TJ’s. I have to say these would be fantastic with a side of green peas and nuggets, lol. They take about 15 minutes to make including the time it takes water to boil, and needs some milk and butter. I added only cracked black pepper,” one Redditor said.

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers are addictive, shoppers say. “I love these crackers. I buy a box or 2 every time I go. They’re so much better than the Ritz which are devoid of flavor. I might have a problem with eating too much of them,” one Redditor shared.

Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls

Trader Joe’s Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls ($4.99) are highly rated by shoppers who compare it favorably to the big name brands. “They’re so superior to the typical whack-a-rolls that rhyme with schmilsbury,” one shopper said. “I’ve never tried the Annie’s, bc they’re like $7+ a thing and I can bake, but the TJ ones are so good. Hot tip — reheat by placing in a medium nonstick pan on a tiny bit of butter and letting them warm up from the bottom. The bottom gets crispy and toasty so you have to like that sort of thing, heh.”

Scandinavian Swimmers

Scandinavian Swimmers ($3.79) are better than Swedish Fish, shoppers say. "I don't like Swedish fish, but I LOVE the Scandinavian swimmers! My favorite TJ gummy," one shopper said. "They're infinitely better," another said.