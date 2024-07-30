9 Best Trader Joe’s Breads to Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Slather it with butter, pair it with seasoned olive oil, or pile it high with sliced meat and cheese. No matter how you prefer your bread, there's no denying the incredible versatility of this grocery store essential. From classic white loaves to healthy whole grain offerings, you'll find plenty of options on grocery store shelves.

Some supermarkets have in-house bakeries that churn out freshly baked loaves, while others, like Trader Joe's, offer a variety of prepackaged varieties. The cult-favorite grocer stocks numerous rave-worthy choices that keep shoppers coming back for more, ranging from standard sandwich bread options to fluffy rolls and crispy baguettes.

If you're planning to visit TJ's soon, there are several breads you'll want to add to your next shopping list. From tangy sourdough to sweet brioche, here are just some of the best bread options you'll find at the neighborhood grocery store right now. And remember to keep in mind that some offerings may vary by location.

San Francisco Style Sourdough Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 1o0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Sourdough fans have a couple of options at the specialty grocer. The first is a popular San Francisco-style option, which is light and chewy and features the slight tang that fans of the style know and love. Each loaf costs $3.49. For an extra flavorful bite, I highly recommend toasting a slice of this bread, topping it with Trader Joe's Bruschetta Sauce, and drizzling it with balsamic glaze. You're welcome.

Sliced Cracked Wheat Sourdough Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

The San Francisco style isn't the only sourdough option shoppers can score at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain also sells Sliced Cracked Wheat Sourdough Bread, which features thicker slices than the other version. Use this bread for all your sandwich needs or toast it and enjoy it with your favorite spreads like avocado or ricotta. Each loaf costs $3.49.

Tuscan Pane

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

This artisan-style loaf is baked with the traditional slow-rise process of old-world breads, as noted on the package. The bread has a chewy, soft texture and is priced at $3.49. Customers have even taken to Reddit to rave about this product, with one calling it an "obsession." In addition to the standard Tuscan Pane, you can score an "everything" version of this beloved bread, which is, yes, covered in a blend of everything seasoning (sesame seed, poppy seed, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ciabatta Rolls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Roll)

Calories : 210

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

While Trader Joe's does offer a Ciabatta Baguette, it also sells a handheld option of the popular bread variety: Ciabatta Rolls. Each four-count package costs just $1.99. To make the crust even crispier, TJ's recommends placing the rolls in the oven at 400 degrees for a few minutes.

For some additional flavor, the grocer also sells Everything Ciabatta Rolls, which are covered in a blend of sea salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried and minced garlic, and dried minced onion. A four-count package costs $2.49.

Sliced French Brioche

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're searching for a French toast-friendly option, then look no further than this moist, buttery, and slightly sweet Sliced French Brioche, which costs $4.49. Besides French toast, shoppers also recommend using this bread for bread pudding, grilled cheese, or a simple PB&J.

This isn't the only brioche option shoppers can snag in the baked goods section, though. Trader Joe's also sells brioche hamburger and hot dog buns, so you can pair your favorite grilled proteins with a fluffy, mildly sweet roll at your barbecues all summer long. The hamburger buns come in four-count packages for $3.99, while the hot dog buns come in eight-count bags for $3.49.

Olive Fougasse

Nutrition : (Per 2-oz. Serving or 1/6 loaf)

Calories : 130

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

This one's for the olive fans. The grocer's Olive Fougasse is a light, airy bread with a crisp crust and sliced Kalamata and black olives. The loaf features a four-sectioned design, making it easy for shoppers to cut into individual servings. For an even crispier crust, TJ's recommends popping this bread into the oven at 400 degrees for three to four minutes before serving. Customers can purchase this loaf for $3.49.

"It is perfect with salads. It's got lovely texture and the right amount of olives. 10/10!" one shopper raved. "It is my STAPLE. Probably the best bread I have ever had. I buy it, keep it in the fridge, then pop it in the air fryer a few minutes before serving with oil, seasoning, and pine nuts," another one shared.

Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Focaccia Bread

Nutrition : (Per 2-oz. Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Trader Joe's Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Focaccia Bread is perfect for sopping up all kinds of accompaniments like olive oil and marinara sauce. According to the brand, the supplier bakes this bread on a heated tile inside of a hot stone hearth oven, which gives the bread its "soft, airy crumb texture" and crisp crust. Each loaf costs $4.99 and is topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs, roasted tomatoes, and finely grated parmesan cheese.

"You have to put it in the oven, per the directions, but it's crazy good…moist inside, crispy outside, well seasoned," one shopper noted on Reddit.

Tandoori Naan

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 250

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

This bread option isn't in the baked goods aisle, but rather the frozen foods section. Trader Joe's Tandoori Naan is priced at $2.99 and is hand-stretched and baked in a traditional Indian clay tandoor oven. Pair it with Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala, use it as a base for pizza, or transform it into a sandwich with your favorite add-ins. Each package contains four pieces. TJ's also offers a garlic variety. To enjoy, pop this bread into the oven or toaster at 400 degrees for one to one-and-a-half minutes. If you're looking to ramp up the flavor, TJ's recommends glazing it with butter.

Food for Life Ezekiel Bread

Nutrition :

Ezekiel 4 :9 (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 80

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

No, this isn't a Trader Joe's-specific bread. But it is still a hit among many Trader Joe's shoppers. It's also a dietitian-approved option, featuring sprouted grains, no flour, and five grams of protein per serving. The grocery chain offers this low glycemic, organic bread in two varieties: regular and sesame, which both cost $4.99—about $2.50 cheaper than Walmart.