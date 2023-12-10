11 Best Trader Joe's Seasoning Blends, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cardamom, cumin, paprika, turmeric—you can find these common spices at just about any supermarket. But, if you're looking for seasonings that are far more specialized or unique, there's really only one major grocery chain for that: Trader Joe's.

Yes, the specialty retailer stocks all of the spice-rack essentials, too, but the store really distinguishes itself by offering distinctive and often exclusive seasoning blends that shoppers would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

From powders that mimmic the flavors of your favorite condiments to zesty sprinkles inspired by specific international cuisines, you can find all sorts of combinations to elevate your cooking at home.

Here are some of the best seasoning blends that you can score right now at Trader Joe's, according to its many outspoken customers.

Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend

Even if you're not sure what umami is, you've definitely tasted it. Technically, it's just a meaty and savory flavor that's found in a number of foods. Along with sweet, bitter, salty and sour, umami is classified as the fifth taste—and can be found in proteins like fish and pork, as well as vegetables like mushrooms.

Trader Joe's umami seasoning blend captures the flavor found in these umami-rich foods, so any dish can get a boost of this savory flavor. "It's phenomenal for anything savory," a Reddit user commented. "It's good on veggies, eggs. You can go a bit heavier than you think—was always adding extra at the beginning."

Green Goddess Seasoning Blend

Green Goddess is most commonly known as a salad dressing, typically made with mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, anchovies, and plenty of fresh herbs. Trader Joe's has recaptured some of those flavors, and turned it into a dried seasoning blend, so you can add Green Goddess flavor to any sort of food, not just salad. "I'm not a big Green Goddess dressing fan or anything," a Reddit user wrote. "The seasoning version is just so versatile."

The seasoning blend is sold in a two-ounce container for $2.99.

Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend

Trader Joe's wasn't joking when it named this seasoning blend. With 14 separate ingredients, this seasoning blend packs a lot of flavor. The taste is reminiscent of holiday leftovers, and can be added to, well, almost anything, from eggs and popcorn to even more holiday leftovers.

"I use it in virtually everything and rarely buy individual spices now that I have it," a Reddit user commented.

The seasoning blend is only available on a seasonal basis, so shoppers recommend stocking up on it while it's available.

Ground Fermented Black Garlic

While most home kitchens have either cloves of garlic or garlic powder to season foods, it's less common that you'll come across black garlic. Trader Joe's shoppers are fans of the seasoning, though, and said that the product gives off a stronger and deeper flavor than traditional garlic.

"I often use it with soy sauce, and chili crunch oil for ramen or dumplings but also add it into anything that I would usually just use garlic powder," a Reddit user wrote. "It just adds a deeper flavor."

Black garlic is made when garlic is heated and its allicin, the chemical that gives garlic its strong smell and flavor, breaks down into S-allylcysteine, which turns black and softens, modifying the garlic's flavor.

Ajika Georgian Seasoning Blend

Travel to the country of Georgia and you'll find ajika everywhere. The spicy dip is less frequently found in the United States. Unless, of course, you shop at Trader Joe's and pick up the grocery store's Ajika Georgian Seasoning Blend.

"The Ajika is my favorite seasoning and I'm down to the last grams of my container," a Reddit user commented. "I like it on buttered carbs — toast, naan, white rice and spaghetti."

The spicy blend is made with crushed chili peppers, cilantro, fenugreek, garlic, salt, and marigold.

Ranch Seasoning Blend

The most popular salad dressing in the country, ranch dressing is made with salt, garlic, onion, mustard, herbs, spices, and most importantly, buttermilk. It can be used in, well, just about anything. This seasoning blend inspired by the beloved dressing can also be used on just about anything, according to Trader Joe's shoppers.

"Ranch on popcorn is my favorite and I don't like ranch dressing," a Reddit user commented. "I love that stuff though."

The seasoning blend captures the flavor of ranch dressing, without the excess calories, because while ranch dressing is tasty, it's not necessarily nutritious. The seasoning blend contains zero calories and less than one gram of carbohydrates.

Everything But the Elote Seasoning Blend

All throughout Mexico, and in many places in the United States, elote is a beloved corn-based dish. What differentiates the Mexican dish from corn on the cob is what's put on top of it. Elote is typically served covered in a mayonnaise-based crema sauce, and then topped with chili powder, cheese, and lime.

Trader Joe's Everything But the Elote Seasoning Blend does just what its name says—it includes all of the spices and flavors typically found in elote, just no corn. Put the seasoning blend on top of some corn to make homemade elote, or put it on anything else to capture the citrusy, salty flavors of the beloved Mexican dish.

"I put it on baked potato and on salad," a Reddit user wrote. "It's great on so many things."

Nori Komi Furikake Japanese Multi-Purpose Seasoning

Furikake is a Japanese seasoning that's traditionally used in bowls of steamed rice, or in rice-based snacks. For vegetarians, or people who don't eat fish, the downside to furikake is that the Japanese seasoning often contains some sort of dried fish, as well. Trader Joe's furikake seasoning is conveniently fish-free, so even people on a plant-based diet can enjoy it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"It's fish-free which is hard to find from Japanese markets," a Reddit user wrote. "It's so good I use it on anything from edamame to sliced cucumbers to sesame noodles."

This furikake seasoning blend also contains no added MSG.

Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend

It may require a bit of effort to travel to Cuba from the United States, but it requires very minimal effort to try Trader Joe's spice mix that was inspired by the Caribbean nation's cuisine. The Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend doesn't have to be strictly reserved for Cuban meals, though, it also goes well on veggies, tofu, and fish. The flavorful spice blend is a favorite among some shoppers at the grocery chain, who worry about Trader Joe's constantly rotating stock of seasoning blends.

"I buy a bottle every time I go so I'm stocked up in case it ever gets discontinued," a Reddit user commented.

The seasoning blend gets its citrus-packed flavor from citric acid, lime juice, bitter orange oil, and lemon oil.

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Just because "pie" is part of its name doesn't mean this blend can only be used to make dessert. Trader Joe's shoppers love incorporating the store's autumnal spice mix into a variety of recipes, including pancakes and waffles, as well as pumpkin pie.

"The pumpkin pie spice mix is so good in some pancake or waffle mix," a Reddit user wrote.

The spice mix contains cinnamon, ginger, lemon peel, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and a hint of black pepper. It's only available on a seasonal basis.

Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend

Ketchup is arguably the most popular condiment throughout the country, and its consumers will put it on just about anything: hot dogs, potatoes—even pasta in lieu of a more standard tomato sauce. In crafting its Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend, Trader Joe's has put together a way to be able to have a ketchup-inspired flavor on even more foods, without the dripping mess. Some shoppers even skip the food altogether, eating the ketchup sprinkles straight out of its container.

"I mess with the ketchup sprinkles," a Reddit user wrote. "Straight from the jar to my mouth, no detours."

The blend is comprised of seven different spices, including tomato powder and sugar, to help it maintain the acidic and sweet flavors of real ketchup.