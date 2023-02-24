Trader Joe's Squiggly Noodles Are the Latest TikTok Food Trend

Trader Joe's fans aren't your average grocery store patrons. These loyal customers keep their eyes peeled for new and interesting products that regularly hit the chain's shelves. And when a particularly exciting item makes its debut, customers can react so strongly that they elevate the product to viral fame on social media.

The latest new Trader Joe's product that has taken social media, particularly TikTok, by storm, is the Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles. Trader Joe's sells the ruffle-edged, chewy-textured noodles in air-dried bundles with packets of Soy and Sesame Sauce meant to be stirred in post-cooking. Four noodle portions come in every pack, which are being sold for $4.99 apiece, though prices may vary by location.

In the weeks since customers first spotted the Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles in January, TikTokers have rushed to their local Trader Joe's to get their hands on the new food product. In one video with more than 106,000 likes, @traderjoestreasurehunt documents the process of picking up a package of the noodles at a store and then dressing them up at home. Fellow TikTokers shared their love and excitement for the product in the comments section.

"So so so good," one user wrote.

Some even jokingly suggested keeping quiet about the popular new product so that demand wouldn't increase further.

"Shhhhhhhh! I don't want them to sell out too!" one TikTok user commented.

Fans on TikTok and other forums such as Reddit have given the noodles glowing reviews for their texture, but many believe the sauce packets that come with the product are somewhat bland. Naturally, TikTokers used this room for improvement to expand the Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles trend into a new category of videos where they upgrade the product.

In one video shared by the Tasty TikTok page, creator Jasmine Pak improved the Soy and Sesame Sauce packet with hefty scoops of minced garlic and chili crisp. After cooking them and combining them with a little reserved cooking water and the sauce, Pak topped the upgraded dish with a fried egg, scallions, and sesame seeds.

"It makes it so much better y'all," Pak commented under the video.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another TikTok user, @eatsbyrachel, disregarded the sauce packet altogether. In its place, the creator recommended combining soy sauce, black vinegar, chili oil, sesame paste, sesame oil, minced garlic, minced ginger, and hot water. After tossing with the sauce, the TikToker topped the noodles with sesame seeds and green onions.

"Trust me, if you use this sauce, your noodles will have way more flavor," the creator said, noting that peanut butter and tahini are good substitutes for the sesame paste.

Even Trader Joe's believes the noodles are best served with additional ingredients. On its website, the grocery chain recommends adding sautéd Baby Shanghai Bok Choy, fried Organic Baked Tofu in the teriyaki flavor, and a six-minute boiled egg.