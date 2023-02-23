10 Best New Trader Joe's Items Hitting the Shelves Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Upon stepping foot into a Trader Joe's, you're bound to come across an item you haven't encountered on previous shopping trips. Whether it's a seasonal goodie or a holiday treat, the neighborhood grocery store chain keeps its ever-changing product lineup unique, exciting, and above all, delicious.

Over the past month, several new TJ's items have been spotted on store shelves—and shoppers haven't been shy about their thoughts. Here's a look at some of the newest food options Trader Joe's fans have been applauding on social media.

1 Yuzu Ripple Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

TJ's latest non-dairy frozen treat features a coconut base with a ripple of yuzu, the East Asian citrus fruit. The new item, which is priced at $4.49 per pint, has drawn in numerous fans, with one Instagrammer writing, "It tastes like summer 😍."

Meanwhile, one Reddit user went as far as saying that the vegan dessert is "[b]etter than any ice cream I have ever had in my whole life. If I had to reject every ice cream, popsicle, and every other frozen treat in the whole world I'd do it for a never-ending, lifetime supply of this stuff."

2 Strawberries & Cream Gelato

Also residing in Trader Joe's freezer aisle is the new Strawberries & Cream Gelato. Available for a limited time for $3.49, the sweet treat consists of vanilla bean and strawberry ice cream with candied strawberry pieces.

"Omg this is dangerous, I eat it all in one seating 😋😋," one Instagram user commented on a post from @traderjoesobsessed. Others recommended increasing the strawberry flavor by topping the gelato with strawberry jam or fresh mashed strawberries and a sweetener.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 All Butter Shortbread Cookies With Raspberry Filling

In other berry exciting news, TJ's just released a new shortbread cookie filled with raspberry. Each box is $2.99—and it's fair to say that many shoppers are pumped about this product.

"I love them. They taste like raspberry linzer cookies," one person commented on a recent post from @traderjoeslist. Other users highlighted Trader Joe's previous raspberry jam-filled cookies in their comments, with one person writing, "Those raspberry heart/star cookies are already tempting and now this. 💀❤️"

4 Cinnamon Bun-Inspired Joe-Joe's

If you went to Trader Joe's and didn't pick up a box of Joe-Joe's, did you really go to Trader Joe's? The grocery chain recently launched its latest, limited-time flavor of the cookie for $3.49. The new sweet item features a layer of vanilla crème sandwiched between two cookies that are dusted in cinnamon sugar.

While some Instagram users described the cookies as "addicting," "ridiculously good," and "incredible," one shared, "They actually kind of remind me of dunkaroos from the 90s 😂."

5 Triple Ginger Pretzels

If you're a fan of ginger, these crunchy bites were made for you. Priced at $2.99 per bag, Trader Joe's Triple Ginger Pretzels include "teeny tiny" pretzels covered in a ginger candy coating and topped with crystallized ginger and the grocery chain's ginger snaps.

One Instagrammer, who tried the new snack in-store, said they were "pleasantly surprised" and "loved them," while another one wrote that the pretzels may be one of their "favorite items ever."

6 Double Cream Amarena Cherry Goat's Milk Cheese

Trader Joe's gives goat cheese a fruity twist by incorporating cherry into this variety, which is now available for $2.99.

Among the countless positive reviews on social media, multiple users shared how to eat the new cheese. This included adding it to a salad, spreading it on cinnamon graham crackers, Trader Joe's Fig & Olive Crisps, Raisin Rosemary Crisps, and Naan Crackers.

7 Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni

Like ravioli—but bigger. This double-stuffed bi-color pasta is filled with tomato and burrata cheese for $3.99. After @traderjoeslist asked her followers what sauce they would add to the ravioloni, many Instagram users flocked to the post's comments section to offer their suggestions.

"Restaurant quality good! I did garlic, olive oil, parm, and a little balsamic glaze," one person shared. "Pesto or roasted red pepper sauce!" another chimed in.

8 Olive and Basil Pesto Sauce

For a spin on traditional pesto, TJ's latest variety, priced at $2.49, fuses the elements of the beloved pasta sauce with tapenade. Last week, @traderjoeslist wrote that the new product "would taste amazing on a chicken sandwich, on a charcuterie board, or with plain pasta," and asked for additional recommendations.

One user commented, "Pesto scrambled eggs are where it's at 🤤," while another one suggested, "Pizza Margherita! I use Naan bread when I don't have pizza crusts on hand. Add pesto, fresh slices or shreds of mozzarella and good quality tomatoes. Maybe some parmesan too."

9 Sriracha Sprinkle Seasoning Blend

Trader Joe's has expanded its seasoning selection once again, but this time, it's transformed one of the most popular hot sauces into a powder, now available for $2.99. While the product's label recommends using the seasoning blend on noodle dishes, meat, tofu, soups, and egg dishes, social media users offered up their own suggestions.

Within the comments section of a recent Instagram post, users proposed sprinkling the new seasoning on popcorn, fries, roasted veggies, baked potatoes, and edamame with sesame oil.

10 Perfectly Pickled Pups

Pickles and pigs in a blanket have come together in one food mashup. This new frozen item, available for $4.99, is made with mini uncured beef franks that have been coated in a dill pickle-flavored batter and breading.

While some expressed that the product could use more pickle flavor, others had no critiques. "These are 10 out of 10 in the air fryer! Insane!" one Instagram user wrote.